The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Climate change: Action, not political hot air, will cut carbon emissions - opinion

Actual investments in nuclear, carbon capture, wind and hydro will do much more for our planet than world leaders getting together via private jet to make goals without plans

By JUDAH WAXELBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 21:15
DELEGATES CONFERRING at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow earlier this month. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
DELEGATES CONFERRING at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow earlier this month.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
Over recent weeks, the United Nations, first in Rome, now in Glasgow, has been occupied with one major topic: climate change. This is not new; since the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, the UN views climate change as an area to make a real difference. The problem is the UN’s efforts have primarily been a feel-good exercise at best. 
The United States is the only nation on track to exceed its 2015 commitments, and they pulled out of the agreement for the length of the Trump presidency. President Joe Biden has reentered the deal but has failed to show what difference that makes for the issue at large. G20 world leaders were hopeful that recommitting to reduce rising temperatures by 1.5 degrees Celsius before heading off to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) would set an excellent tone for the event. There was just one major snag; they disagreed on a plan to achieve that goal, and a goal without a plan is just hot air.
Glasgow kicked off with a situation that frankly followed the theme of the final days of the Rome G20. Israel’s Energy Minister Karin Elharrar was denied entry to the conference due to the lack of wheelchair access. After being escorted everywhere but into the event, Elharrar missed speeches by world leaders; it is unclear how such accommodations are legal, let alone possible.
UN goals with plans have failed numerous times in these settings. For example, the UN previously committed to reducing global deforestation, which has only gone up since the commitment. Brazil and Russia have joined that effort, which is significant since they are two of the main culprits of deforestation globally, but their actions are yet to be seen.
An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY) An image of Earth is projected on the venue for COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
What gives me hope is not speeches read by politicians but substantial changes being made by businesses. At the COP26, several banks combined, managing over $130 trillion in assets, agreed to consider climate change when making future business decisions. That is something tangible and was accomplished without a mandate. The free market, not bureaucracy, is the path forward for combating environmental risks.
The actual conversation around Glasgow needs to be the first-ever Global Conservative Climate Summit. In the backdrop of the COP26, this summit gathered the Right of Center leaders from the world to discuss the Right’s beliefs on an issue that the Left has dominated. As the political commentator Van Jones put it: conservatives need to say “the adults have arrived” regarding climate issues.
Actual investments in nuclear, carbon capture, wind and hydro will do much more for our planet than world leaders getting together via private jet to make goals without plans. President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would move to build new nuclear reactors for the first time in decades. That is a wonderful step that has teeth behind it; we need more of that. Action not hot air will reduce carbon emissions.
The writer is pursuing a master’s in public policy (environmental policy) at Arizona State University.


Tags environment energy climate climate change COP26
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by