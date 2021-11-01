Disabled Israeli minister left out of inaccessible climate conference

GLASGOW- Energy Minister Karin Elharrar was left out in the cold on Monday, unable to enter the United Nations Climate Conference that she had traveled from Israel to Glasgow to attend because it was not handicapped accessible.

Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, uses a wheelchair to get around.



The hall in which leaders spoke at #COP26 was not handicap accessible, and @KElharrar could not find a way in. She was led from one entrance to another for two hours, and then was asked to get on a shuttle that wasn’t accessible for her, either, and she missed the speech. November 1, 2021

“The entrance to the compound is not accessible,” Elharrar’s spokeswoman Shaked Eliyahu said.

Elharrar was taken to several entrances and was unable to get into the conference from any of them.

She was also asked to take a shuttle, which was not handicap accessible, either.

After two hours of attempts, Elharrar left the conference.