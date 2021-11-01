The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Disabled Israeli minister left out of inaccessible climate conference

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar was taken to several entrances and was unable to get into the conference from any of them. After two hours of attempts, she left the conference.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 18:53
Israli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar speaks at a Yesh Atid party conference marking 100 days for the formation of the Israeli government, in Shefayim, September 22, 2021. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Israli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar speaks at a Yesh Atid party conference marking 100 days for the formation of the Israeli government, in Shefayim, September 22, 2021.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
GLASGOW- Energy Minister Karin Elharrar was left out in the cold on Monday, unable to enter the United Nations Climate Conference that she had traveled from Israel to Glasgow to attend because it was not handicapped accessible.
Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, uses a wheelchair to get around.
“The entrance to the compound is not accessible,” Elharrar’s spokeswoman Shaked Eliyahu said. 
Elharrar was taken to several entrances and was unable to get into the conference from any of them.
She was also asked to take a shuttle, which was not handicap accessible, either.
After two hours of attempts, Elharrar left the conference.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Elharrar and said that the situation was unacceptable, and made sure that she will enter the conference in his motorcade on Tuesday morning.


Tags Naftali Bennett Handicap climate climate change COP26
