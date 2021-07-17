The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coming apart at the seams: The darkest data from the Pew Report - opinion

The bottom line is that while a significant majority of American Jews feel connected to Israelis, they don’t feel the same kinship with their American coreligionists who identify differently.

By RACHEL BOVITZ, MOREY SCHWARTZ  
JULY 17, 2021 16:44
Rally in New York to show solidarity with Israel, May 12, 2021 (photo credit: IAC)
Rally in New York to show solidarity with Israel, May 12, 2021
(photo credit: IAC)
 "The opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference.” – Elie Wiesel
Anyone concerned about the future of American Jewish life pays attention when a new Pew Research Center report is released. While not always painting a rosy picture, the data has been helpful in stimulating discourse that focuses on Jewish relevance, inclusion, and new modes of involvement.
However, the newest Pew Report offers some particularly worrisome data: “half of Orthodox Jews in the US say they have ‘not much’ (23%) or ‘nothing at all’ (26%) in common with Jews in the Reform movement,” while six-in-ten Reform Jews say they have not much (39%) or nothing at all (21%) in common with the Orthodox.
This data, rarely highlighted in the glut of articles that came out after the report’s release, reveals an existential crisis facing the Jewish people: We are coming apart at the seams.
Both Conservative (77%) and Reform (61%) Jews say they have “a lot” or “some” in common with Jews in Israel. And Orthodox Jews are far more likely to say they have “a lot” or “some” in common with Israeli Jews (91%) than to say the same about their Conservative and Reform counterparts in the US. The bottom line is that while a significant majority of American Jews feel connected to Israelis, they don’t feel the same kinship with their American coreligionists who identify with a different denomination.
This is deeply concerning. While Jewish movements have been at odds with each other since Reform’s inception in the 1800s, with Modern Orthodoxy’s emergence shortly thereafter and with the rise of the Conservative Movement in the early 1900s, the nature of the disagreement has mainly been ideological (“we disagree with their ideas”) and practical (“we don’t like how they do things”).
These disagreements have, indeed, lead to friction and division. But until now, we don’t have records of Jews affirming so bluntly that they simply don’t have much in common across the Orthodox/non-Orthodox divide. These numbers show the divide is real and serious.
Our tradition warns us about the pernicious effects of the disintegration of the social fabric between Jews: Rabbinic sources suggest that the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem, which we mark on Tisha Be’av, and the consequent Jewish expulsion from the Land of Israel was brought about by sinat chinam: “baseless hatred.” Often, this is understood as malice without cause, but Rabbi Dara Lithwick interprets sinat chinam in a way that underscores the dilemma at hand, as a kind of self-righteous indignation or “smug indifference to the concerns of others, fueled by the belief that ‘I must be right, and you must be wrong.’” These society-destroying postures and society-eroding behaviors happen “when we stop listening and only talk at each other rather than with or to each other.” According to Lithwick, “In short, the Temple was destroyed out of a failure to be able to recognize the holiness – the Godliness – in each other.”
Indifference is a unique disease. Its antidote isn’t conflict-resolution; it is conversation.
It’s okay if these conversations are awkward and tense. Indeed, our tradition is based on rigorous disagreement. Once again returning to our ancient wisdom, the rabbis who brought the most wisdom to the world were the ones who did so locked in fierce debate with opponents who valued the pursuit of Truth over being right. And in the parlance of the tradition, a machloket l’shem shamayim – a disagreement which is for the sake of Heaven will endure, carried generation to generation, indicative of a living, robust and relevant religion.
The Melton School, from its founding in 1986, has been committed to bringing together diverse Jewish voices for learning, for exploration, from all corners of the Jewish World. Jews of all affiliations, from Australia and South Africa to San Diego and New York, learn together, in courses taught by Orthodox, Conservative and Reform rabbis, scholars and leaders.
We believe that our Jewish heritage has no single correct embodiment. And we believe that lively discussion and debate, founded on principles of mutual respect, can be empowering and transformative. We would like to continue this tradition by inviting differing voices to join us for an initiative we are calling Round Table Learning, specifically directed at bringing together Jews of diverse backgrounds to get to know each other through dialogue inspired by Jewish texts.
Our sages knew the power of pluralism: They described the “70 faces of Torah,” the concept that many interpretations can coexist.
So can we, as people. To do so, we need to engage with each other. The more we spend time together, the more we will understand how there is more that unites us than what divides us.
As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, z”l, put it: “We are united by a covenant of shared memory, of shared identity, of shared fate – even if we don’t share the exact same faith.”
If we don’t recapture that spirit, if we don’t act now to come together, we may be facing an unraveling of the strong, proud history of the Jewish people.
If you are interested in participating in the inaugural Round Table Learning, please email
info@meltonschool.org.
Rachel Bovitz is a rabbi and serves as the executive director of Melton International and lives in New York. Morey Schwartz is a rabbi and serves as the international director of Melton International and lives in Israel.


Tags Judaism United States jewish Pew Research Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by