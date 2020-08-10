The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly

The Jewish mechanisms which allow people to emerge whole from soul-destroying grief are absent to nearly all who have lost a loved one during the pandemic.

By SHMULEY BOTEACH  
AUGUST 10, 2020 22:33
IF YOU’RE stuck for a Slihot minyan, you’re sure to find one at the Katamon Shtiblach on Hakhish St. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
IF YOU’RE stuck for a Slihot minyan, you’re sure to find one at the Katamon Shtiblach on Hakhish St.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Three months ago my new life as a 53-year-old man orphaned of his father began. I am one of many who have joined the terrible and unfortunate club of having lost a parent during the coronavirus.
Judaism is often and rightly lauded for its genius at bereavement. Perhaps a nation that has had to contend with tragedy for so many millennia has developed a highly evolved practice at processing grief. Even Seth Rogen, who recently said such stupid comments about how Israel is not needed to protect the Jewish people, said in the same interview, that although he considers religion silly, he regards the Jewish laws of mourning as brilliant.
But those same mechanisms which allow people to emerge whole from soul-destroying grief are absent to nearly all who have lost a loved one during the pandemic. What has most haunted me in the three months since my father’s passing is my inability to properly mourn. This is especially true of finding solace in saying kaddish, the mourner’s prayer. I have, miraculously, not yet missed a single kaddish for my father. But the challenges of saying this most fundamental of Jewish mourner’s prayers during the coronavirus comes at a terrible cost to those who attempt it.
When we buried my father in Israel I was distraught that could not pay my father the respect of saying kaddish, since we were in quarantine. I was staying at a family apartment only a 10-minute walk from the Western Wall, but I could not go there. I could not pray with a quorum of 10. My inability to honor my father with kaddish, especially while I was in the heart of Jerusalem was driving me insane.
I alighted on a plan. It was Shavuot, and thousands of Jews were walking past our apartment on the way to the Wall. So I stood at the doorway of the apartment and yelled out to passersby: “I am an American who buried his father yesterday. I am in quarantine so I cannot leave my apartment. Can you all just stop where you are?” I counted. Ten men stopped. I began, “Yisgadalv’yiskadash shmei Rabba... ”
Several times a day, I stopped the wayfarers so I got in my three kaddish times. My brother Chaim stood alongside me, reciting it as well.
Shavuot ended and I told my wife that for the first time in my life I could not wait to leave Israel. It killed me that I couldn’t say kaddish properly with a prayer group. The law in Israel is that you either quarantine for 14 days or you can leave whenever you want. Israel doesn’t want you there, so you’re free to go.
I thought to myself of the irony that a Jew must leave Israel in order to pray.
We passed a temperature check at the airport, I found a minyan of travelers at a hauntingly empty Ben-Gurion Airport, and I said kaddish for my father.
I arrived in New York and the hard work began. Because most synagogues are shuttered or operating at tiny capacity – with all kinds of restrictions for entry in place – I had to organize my own minyanim.
I started a WhatsApp group. Poor, unsuspecting friends, whose only crime is to have made my acquaintance, became my targets. The text and phone calls began. “Can you come to a minyan tomorrow morning? This evening?” 
At the beginning, many obliged. The guy lost his father. We should help out. As time went on, I became a pain in the behind. The minyan became more challenging. Sympathy and goodwill began to erode. People saw me calling and hit “Ignore.”
I started staggering my minyanim between Englewood, New Jersey, and our organization’s townhouse in Manhattan, so I was only calling on the people half the time. Maybe that would work, I thought. 
IF ON A given morning only eight or nine turned up, the feverish calls began. I was begging people to take taxis, ride their bikes, drive over, walk − whatever it took to be the 10th man. And every day, there was some miracle. 
But how long would this last, especially as people became more reluctant to attend even the outdoor, masked minyanim that we stage as the spread of the coronavirus intensifies and the news in Florida, Texas and California becomes grimmer?
Oh, the stories I can tell. One morning we only had six men. I wasn’t going to miss a kaddish. So we put everyone in the car and drove to a kosher supermarket in Teaneck, New Jersey. I stood outside and begged four guys to stop so I could say kaddish. The manager came out to complain. Perfect. Now only three more. I said the complement of morning kaddish, went home, and immediately began working on the afternoon Mincha minyan.
On a Friday night in Manhattan – and it’s really said to see what how empty and derelict New York City is becoming – we had only seven men. With the sun setting and mincha about to be lost, I rushed out, our faithful congregants in tow, to the 72nd Street Subway station and starting asking men if they were Jewish. 
It took 20 minutes, but we got four men who respected my desire to honor my father’s memory. I prayed the Shabbat prayers like a bullet. Suddenly, as we completed the last kaddish, a woman came over to us outside the train station and stripped off completely, asking if we want some. 
We politely declined and I told the fine men who joined us, “See, prayer and synagogue is not as boring as you all thought.” And yes, Manhattan is becoming that bizarre during the coronavirus, as more and more families give up on the city and move to the suburbs.
And yet another occasion, with only eight men turning up to weekday morning prayers in New York City, I took my posse of eight down the road outside a kosher butcher shop. The owner was very nice about it and joined the minyan. We still needed one. I asked a man if he’s Jewish, he said yes, he indicated he was happy to join our minyan and allow me to say kaddish – until he saw that we’re an Orthodox minyan and we don’t count women. 
He told me he would not join. I asked him not to boycott a minyan because it’s Orthodox, and we all had to respect each other’s beliefs. He told me my beliefs were sexist. I told him that I had spent my life explaining the position of Orthodoxy vis-a-vis women, especially in public debates, but that I simply didn’t have time to discuss it now since I had to say kaddish this moment or the other nine men would disperse. He left. We found a replacement. I said kaddish.
Later, when I recounted my conversation with him (I did not name him) to my one million followers on Facebook, he wrote to contest my rendering of our discussion. I told him it wasn’t cool to boycott a kaddish minyan. He maintained his position. 
But we’re all Jews, and I do not begrudge his stance, and the responsibility to say kaddish is not his but mine. Still, it just shows that kaddish, sad as it is, can be the great unifier of the Jewish people, if only we can create viable, safe and regular minyanim during the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.
The writer’s Holocaust memoir, Holocaust Holiday: One Family’s Descent into Genocide Memory Hell, written with historical contributions by Mitchell Bard, will be published later this year. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley.


Tags Judaism shabbat death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by