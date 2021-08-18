COVID-19: If you care about your loved ones, get vaccinated - opinion

As head of a hospital located in an area inhabited by many residents from the Arab sector, and as an Israeli Arab, I felt great sorrow – both during the previous waves of coronavirus and now in the current surge – for the lack of response of many members of Arab society to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 is here to stay, and as time goes on, we discover different variants . The coronavirus disease-19 will not be behind us until the majority of the world's population gets vaccinated and this may take two to three years and perhaps even longer. Moreover, those who received the vaccine will need a booster, and in my estimation, an additional booster dose may be needed every six months.

I am convinced that the vaccine is the most effective method to combat COVID-19 , combined with adherence to Health Ministry guidelines, especially wearing masks in enclosed areas and social distancing. As a member of the advisory committee to the director-general of the Health Ministry for the elimination of the coronavirus in the Arab sector, I am aware of the steps taken to date in Arab society, and that are still being taken, to build COVID-19 vaccine confidence, to encourage vaccination. Naturally, some of these outreach activities, of which I also partake, are more successful than others.

Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

I understand Arab society and I am well acquainted with all the fake-news about the vaccine in the sector, as well as the widespread vaccine hesitancy, and the lack of trust in the establishment, on the part of many Israeli Arabs. In addition, there are many who believe in fate and hold that "everything is from above." There are also others who are convinced that they will not get infected. My response to such claims is that you too can get infected, and even if you get a mild case, you can still infect your mother and father, and your grandfather and grandmother, and they are the ones who are more likely to develop a serious case and complications. If your loved ones are really important to you, go get vaccinated, sooner rather than later.

Those who do not believe in COVID-19's dire consequences are welcome to visit our corona wards, where many patients are hospitalized in critical condition, including ones who are intubated. It is very difficult to see and I do not even want to speak about how many people have died: it is inconceivable how many. Many studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is very safe and that the side effects are limited. In this regard, I say that short vaccine pains are better than long corona illnesses. It is also important to remember that the vaccine provides protection, and a vaccinated person who gets a breakthrough infection, is likely to get a much more mild case than a non-vaccinated person.

In addition to the lower percentage of people in Arab society who are vaccinated, I am also concerned about the many people who travel abroad to countries with high morbidity, and then do not self-isolate upon their return to Israel; this not only endangers themselves, but their relatives, friends and neighbors as well. Large gatherings, such as weddings, with hundreds of people are also problematic, and I call on people to refrain as much as possible from attending such events, as I myself do, even if it is allowed.

Please take care of yourself and your loved ones, go get vaccinated!

The writer is general-director of Galilee Medical Center and a member of an advisory committee to the director-general of the Health Ministry for the eradication of COVID-19 in Israel's Arab sector.