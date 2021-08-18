The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19: If you care about your loved ones, get vaccinated - opinion

I understand Arab society and I am well acquainted with all the fake-news about the vaccine in the sector, as well as the widespread vaccine hesitancy, and the lack of trust in the establishment.

By Masad Barhoum  
AUGUST 18, 2021 19:41
PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
As head of a hospital located in an area inhabited by many residents from the Arab sector, and as an Israeli Arab, I felt great sorrow – both during the previous waves of coronavirus and now in the current surge – for the lack of response of many members of Arab society to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 is here to stay, and as time goes on, we discover different variants. The coronavirus disease-19 will not be behind us until the majority of the world's population gets vaccinated and this may take two to three years and perhaps even longer. Moreover, those who received the vaccine will need a booster, and in my estimation, an additional booster dose may be needed every six months.
I am convinced that the vaccine is the most effective method to combat COVID-19, combined with adherence to Health Ministry guidelines, especially wearing masks in enclosed areas and social distancing. As a member of the advisory committee to the director-general of the Health Ministry for the elimination of the coronavirus in the Arab sector, I am aware of the steps taken to date in Arab society, and that are still being taken, to build COVID-19 vaccine confidence, to encourage vaccination. Naturally, some of these outreach activities, of which I also partake, are more successful than others.
Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
I understand Arab society and I am well acquainted with all the fake-news about the vaccine in the sector, as well as the widespread vaccine hesitancy, and the lack of trust in the establishment, on the part of many Israeli Arabs. In addition, there are many who believe in fate and hold that "everything is from above." There are also others who are convinced that they will not get infected. My response to such claims is that you too can get infected, and even if you get a mild case, you can still infect your mother and father, and your grandfather and grandmother, and they are the ones who are more likely to develop a serious case and complications. If your loved ones are really important to you, go get vaccinated, sooner rather than later.
Those who do not believe in COVID-19's dire consequences are welcome to visit our corona wards, where many patients are hospitalized in critical condition, including ones who are intubated. It is very difficult to see and I do not even want to speak about how many people have died: it is inconceivable how many. Many studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is very safe and that the side effects are limited. In this regard, I say that short vaccine pains are better than long corona illnesses. It is also important to remember that the vaccine provides protection, and a vaccinated person who gets a breakthrough infection, is likely to get a much more mild case than a non-vaccinated person.
In addition to the lower percentage of people in Arab society who are vaccinated, I am also concerned about the many people who travel abroad to countries with high morbidity, and then do not self-isolate upon their return to Israel; this not only endangers themselves, but their relatives, friends and neighbors as well. Large gatherings, such as weddings, with hundreds of people are also problematic, and I call on people to refrain as much as possible from attending such events, as I myself do, even if it is allowed.
Please take care of yourself and your loved ones, go get vaccinated!
The writer is general-director of Galilee Medical Center and a member of an advisory committee to the director-general of the Health Ministry for the eradication of COVID-19 in Israel's Arab sector.


Tags arabs Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by