Coronavirus in Israel: New travel rules, cap on weddings

All inbound travelers are now required to fully isolate even if they are vaccinated or recovered, unless they are coming in from a yellow country.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 16, 2021 12:53
Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The Health Ministry announced new limits on event halls capacity late Sunday, capping the number of guests they can welcome to 400 indoors and 500 outdoors. According to a statement, the decision was made by an inter-ministerial committee – as opposed to the coronavirus committee – and will come into effect next Sunday, August 22.
In the meantime, new travel restrictions came into effect on Monday. All inbound travelers are now required to fully isolate even if they are vaccinated or recovered, unless they are arriving from "yellow-listed" countries. Under the previous system, nations that required quarantine had to be explicitly mentioned and approved.
At the moment, the list of yellow countries includes Hong Kong, Hungary, Taiwan, Moldova, New Zealand, China, Singapore, and the Czech Republic.
Most countries have been removed from the list of "red" countries to where Israelis cannot travel unless they obtain special permission from the government's Exceptions Committee and which also requires full isolation for returnees. As of Monday, that list included Bulgaria, Brazil, Georgia, Mexico, Spain, and Turkey.
Full isolation in Israel lasts two weeks, but it can be shortened to seven days with two negative PCR tests.
In addition, beginning on Wednesday, the green pass system will be expanded to all activities and venues except for malls and stores, for which the Purple Ribbon outline will be brought back, allowing a maximum of one person per seven square meters (stores less than 100 sq.m. will be exempt).
Under the green pass system, only individuals who are vaccinated, have recovered, or have undergone a rapid test in the previous 24 hours will be allowed to enter certain venues.
Some 5,075 new cases were recorded on Sunday when over 6% of the people screened tested positive, the highest since February. During weekdays last week, Israel registered around 6,000 cases per day, but with a higher number of tests – data from Sunday is still influenced by the effect of the weekend when fewer tests are taken and processed.
The number of patients in serious condition stood at 531 – marking only a slight increase from the previous day. On Sunday, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash said that they hope to see a decrease in serious morbidity in the coming days thanks to the effect of the third vaccine.
So far, some 964,000 Israelis have received their booster (third) shot. 


Tags travel weddings Airport Coronavirus COVID-19
