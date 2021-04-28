The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 in India: A plea to Israel for help - opinion

One crucial lesson learned throughout the last year is that the pandemic knows no borders. Rising numbers in India pose a severe threat to populations worldwide.

By GEDALIAH AFTERMAN, PIYUSH SINGH  
APRIL 28, 2021 21:47
PEOPLE STRUGGLING with COVID-19 wait to receive oxygen at a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India, on Tuesday. (photo credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS)
PEOPLE STRUGGLING with COVID-19 wait to receive oxygen at a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS)
 As India reels under a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with a record-breaking 350,000 new cases on April 24, it is time the world comes to its rescue. Horrific reports of people dying outside hospitals and desperate pleas for help are flooding India’s news and social media platforms.
These pictures are a terrifying reminder of scenes from a year ago in Italy and New York. This time, there is an additional cause for concern. India’s pivotal role in international vaccine manufacturing and the speed at which the virus is spreading means that the international community should treat this as an urgent global crisis.
One crucial lesson learned throughout the last year is that the pandemic knows no borders. Rising numbers in India pose a severe threat to populations worldwide.

Turning talk into action

The United States and India seem to have rediscovered their friendship, especially under a revitalized “Quad.” However, over the past week, Indians were left perplexed by the deafening silence from top US officials and their apparent reluctance to assist India, with social media posts imploring the US to come to India’s aid.
After initial shortfalls, the United States has fully vaccinated some 30% of Americans and partially vaccinated more than 42%, but it is hoarding vaccines far beyond its needs. Moreover, it has excess testing supply kits and PPE, which it can donate to India to help tackle its surge.
Invoking the Defense Production Act allowed the US government to prioritize its domestic needs and restrict overseas exports of COVID-19-related materials. The Biden administration’s recent decision to aid India is welcome news, but it is unclear how soon its assistance will reach Indian shores. It is in the United States’ strategic and humanitarian interests to help India get through this crisis, and it has the technical know-how, resources and capacity to do so.
Russia, with which the United States wants India to decrease its engagement, has agreed to supply India with medical oxygen and Remdesivir. Additionally, India will soon begin producing its Sputnik V vaccine. Russia’s critical aid will further strengthen its image with Indian policymakers who feel ambivalent about the US.

How Israel can help

Many smaller countries such as Singapore, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are already helping India by exporting oxygen cylinders, containers, plants and other essential materials.
Beyond such emergency measures, Israel, a world leader in health-tech innovations, can step up to establish rapid COVID-19 testing sites and set up field hospitals in hotspots across the country to lessen the load on India’s healthcare system. Israel’s know-how and recent experience from its vaccination campaign can help scale up India’s medical and digital healthcare infrastructure to meet current and future demand.
The current wave is estimated to be several weeks from its peak. Still, it is already clear that a substantial, ongoing logistical effort will be necessary not only to save lives in India but to prevent further spread to other parts of the world.
India’s battle has consequences for the rest of the world. As new mutant strains emerge unabated, there is a growing concern that vaccines could become less effective in the long run. Therefore, all countries, large and small, should help India weather this storm. Simultaneously, the responsibility lies with the Indian government to implement effective policies and deliver on its health agenda.
Initially prioritizing export over its domestic vaccination push, India has played an essential role in helping countries deal with the pandemic by exporting more than 65 million vaccines to over 95 countries. But now, even a vaccination rate of almost three million doses per day appears to be insufficient to overcome the surge in cases.
The world is dependent on India to churn out low-cost vaccines to tackle COVID-19. An inability to access necessary raw materials will not only hamper India’s domestic vaccination campaign but also set back vaccination efforts in the developing world. With its advanced medical know-how and close relations to India, Israel should lend any assistance possible. Such a gesture will not be forgotten in India.
Dr. Gedaliah Afterman is head of the Asia Policy Program at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya. Piyush Singh is a Mumbai-based public policy consultant and an Asia Fellow at the AEI Asia Policy Program.


Tags india india israel relations Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by