The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Dear Minister Shaked, I’m Jewish, please let me make aliyah - opinion

This decision to deny me the right of return directly contradicted the opinion of the Jewish Agency, the Tzohar rabbinate and the clear standards set forth in the law.

By DAVID BEN MOSHE  
AUGUST 5, 2021 20:56
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked and her predecessor, Arye Deri. ‘My great hope is that in your new role as interior minister, you can address and correct the longstanding issue left by your predecessor.’ (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
INTERIOR MINISTER Ayelet Shaked and her predecessor, Arye Deri. ‘My great hope is that in your new role as interior minister, you can address and correct the longstanding issue left by your predecessor.’
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Dear Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked,
One thousand, four hundred and forty-seven days ago, I arrived in Israel with the intention of making aliyah. Despite the fact that I am a Jew, which entitles me to citizenship, I have only achieved “temporary residence” status in the Jewish state.
Minister Shaked, please accept my warmest congratulations on your new role and on the formation of a government that unites the Jewish people. We hope that you and your colleagues will at last address the needs of the people.
In that light, I am reaching out to you regarding the longstanding injustice I have suffered since the law grants you, as interior minister, the power to rectify this injustice.
Just one example of the suffering I have endured over the last few years was being informed by the ministry that my Orthodox conversion was unacceptable. This decision to deny me the right of return directly contradicted the opinion of the Jewish Agency, the Tzohar rabbinate and the clear standards set forth in the law.
Following this disgrace I attempted to get a work permit based on being married to a citizen. This too was denied as my marriage was performed through the Rabbinate, and the ministry could only recognize a civil marriage for a non-citizen, meaning my wife was considered married but I was not. This mistake alone cost me years of an ability to work and turned my family into a tzedaka case.
While I am compelled to solve this issue for myself, given the current intractability of the situation I am now convinced there is a larger issue at play. As you know, Israel is often inaccurately portrayed as a country of oppression and racism. This dangerous accusation is commonplace today in the opinion of the liberal Western world. Dishearteningly, press coverage of my story and others like me feed this false depiction of our nation.
It saddens me when stories of people of color being denied citizenship come up in the worldwide Jewish media and reflect so poorly on our country. Every time I have spoken to groups in Israel, Europe and the United States, I am asked if the way I have been treated by the past government is due to the color of my skin.
I have seen my story used as a concrete example of Israel being a racist entity, a narrative that is currently being pushed by pro-Palestinian activists to convince all liberals, including progressive Jews, that standing up for the Jewish state is the same as stepping on the Black people. In particular, the Black Lives Matter organization, of whom many members are pro-Palestinian, is coopting situations like mine to promote an antisemitic message, and their influence is growing inside the US Democratic Party.
I was recently recounting my travails to a group of Jews from the US. After hearing about the many struggles that I have been through on my long road one of them asked me how I could want to live in such a racist country. I answered, as I always do, that “Israel is not a racist country, but there is room for us to do better.”
There are many challenges for the new government, but this change of power came about because the Israeli people demanded better. You and your colleagues have many important decisions ahead of you. My great hope is that in your new role as interior minister, you can address and correct the longstanding issue left by your predecessor. Most respectfully, I am requesting that you review my case and approve my application for aliyah, so that at last I may become an Israeli citizen.
With all my gratitude for your consideration, David Ben Moshe.
The author is a writer, speaker and fitness coach. He writes about social justice, fitness and Israel, and he is currently working on a memoir of his journey from federal prison to Israel where he lives with his wife and two children.


Tags aliyah ayelet shaked conversion Conversion to Judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by