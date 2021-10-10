Enerpoint builds NIS 3m. logistics center

Enerpoint, one of the country’s leading renewable energy companies, has established a new logistics center in the Kfar Saba industrial area.

The new center covers an area of 2,000 sq.m., and the company invested about NIS 3 million to build it.

Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint , said: “The move to the new center, which will upgrade the efficiency of the company’s supply chain, stems from the fact that in the past year the company has increased its activity by about 40%.”

Doral Energy recently acquired 25% of Enerpoint with an option for 51%.