The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg

There has been a cloud over this matter for far too long

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 21:17
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu? (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu?
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
If, as they say, only one-tenth of an iceberg is visible above the water while the other nine-tenths remain submerged, so is Israel’s so-called Submarine Affair. We only know the scant details that lie above the surface, but there is clearly much more to be revealed before we can fathom the full story.
That’s why Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s announcement on Sunday that he was establishing a ministerial committee to investigate the affair is a controversial, but nevertheless a welcome development.
There has been a cloud over this matter for far too long, and Gantz’s committee will now have the opportunity to clarify whether there was impropriety in Israel’s purchase of naval vessels, including submarines, from Germany.
The committee will probe the affair, also named by the police as Case 3000, which centers on allegations of a massive bribery scheme in the multi-billion-dollar deal in 2016 with German shipbuilder, Thyssenkrupp.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has alleged that senior officials close to Netanyahu were bribed to push for the purchase of unnecessary extra submarines and military surface craft from ThyssenKrupp, but he concluded that Netanyahu himself was not a suspect.
Among those already implicated in the affair who are expected to be indicted are lawyer David Shimron, a confidant and cousin of Netanyahu, David Sharan, a former chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Avriel Bar-Yosef, a former deputy national security adviser and Eliezer Marom, a former commander of the Navy.
Mandelblit, who has said there is no proof that Netanyahu knew about the submarine scheme, and that at most, he pushed for buying the vessels under suspicious circumstances, responded to Gantz’s announcement by saying he would propose guidelines about which areas the committee should focus or stay away from. Mandelblit’s concern is, apparently, that the committee’s work should not interfere with the pending criminal cases against several former top Netanyahu aides and ex-navy officers.
The committee – headed by Amnon Straschnov, a former Tel Aviv District Court judge and a past IDF military advocate general – has been given four months to deliver its report.
It should be acknowledged that because the committee can only investigate within the Defense Ministry and cannot force Netanyahu or his associates to testify, its mandate and powers are limited. Its recommendations are also not legally binding.
The Movement for Quality Government even complained in a letter to Gantz that a ministerial committee was not good enough, and that a formal state commission of inquiry that has teeth, is needed.
It is also true that after the March 2 elections, Gantz stated that there was no point in forming a commission to probe the purchase of the submarines, because Mandelblit himself had said it was not necessary, and he did not want to harm the coalition government.
Now, Gantz is flexing his muscles. By ordering an investigation and publicly challenging Netanyahu, he is also making clear that he is serious about his other coalition demands, such as passing the state budget and approving new ministerial appointments.
It is no surprise, therefore, that the response of the Likud, the party headed by Netanyahu, was so harsh. The only thing that has changed since Gantz’s statement that no formal inquiry was necessary, the Likud said, is that Blue and White, the party Gantz heads, “is sinking in the polls and is looking to gain votes by targeting the prime minister with futile maneuvers.”
Likud faction chairman, Miki Zohar, said Gantz is well aware that Netanyahu played no role in the Submarine Affair. “He is just looking for an excuse to drag Israel to elections.”
Whether Gantz’s move ultimately triggers new elections is not what’s important. The public need to know what happened with the submarine deal to ensure that agreements of this kind are always made with only the country’s security interest in mind.
Even though what we know now is just the tip of the iceberg, if Netanyahu and his associates – or any other parties – are guilty of misconduct in this matter, we all have a right to know. And if they aren’t, then this probe has the power to exonerate them once and for all.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by