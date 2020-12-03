The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move

It is the most meaningful way to guarantee that his memory will be a blessing and that we will all find comfort among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.

By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:39
RABBI LORD Jonathan Sacks speaks at St. Mary’s University College Chapel in London in September.
The Genesis Prize, also known as the “Nobel Prize of the Jewish world,” recognizes individuals who have achieved internationally known success, made significant contributions to humankind and who have demonstrated a fundamental commitment to Jewish identity, Jewish values, the international Jewish community and Israel.
In a world of growing and deepening polarization and extremism, underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one consistent, extraordinary voice, which transcends the particular to connect to the universal, which unites rather than divides, which epitomizes “the dignity of difference.”
Inspiring and illuminating the historic imperative and potential for “renewal of the covenant” between all of humankind, based on mutual recognition that enables negotiation and ultimately paves the path to peace, his is a singular voice of moral clarity, sorely needed in a world of “again and again,” that not long ago was entrusted with the pledge of “never again.”
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (z”l) was an individual with a voice that delivered overarching messages that will be sorely missed. He was a fearless thought leader, prepared to engage in discussion with all, ingeniously binding together people of all faiths – religious and secular, in Israel and around the globe – based on common values and identity.
The gaping vacuum that his passing has created, embodies the mission, vision and values of the Genesis Prize and, as he is one of the deserving nominees, presents an unparalleled opportunity and alongside it a tremendous obligation to award him with this honor.
In the face of intersecting global challenges, and at this particular moment in time, awarding the Genesis Prize to an individual whose legacy bridges divides harbors the potential of not only filling the void of our collective loss, but of finding and offering a global message of comfort and unity, at a time of distress and instability.
Among the central goals of the Genesis Prize is to help foster a stronger, more vibrant Jewish community that is “aware of its roots but looking to the future.” Transcending time, place and age, Rabbi Lord Sacks’s teachings were and will continue to be just that and much more, rendering the Bible and its lessons accessible and poignantly relevant to all
His interpretations of the Covenant, and the conversation underpinning its eternal significance, create endless opportunities to engage and unite around shared vision, mission and values – fundamental to Jewish continuity, to Israel-Diaspora relations and to Jewish and Israel’s engagement with the entire world.
The extraordinary overarching quality of Rabbi Lord Sacks’s writing is the relevance of each and every word, to individuals from every walk of life, in every aspect of their lives. His powerfully universal messages inspire all – as individuals, parents, teachers, CEOs, elected representatives and world leaders, beckoning us to reflect on leadership and on the responsibility inherent to it, in the multiple arenas and roles in which we function.
It bridges together past, present and future in profound and meaningful ways, enabling readers to participate, reflect and implement guidance to our lives, every day and in every realm. Suffice it to list just some of the many titles of his inspirational teaching: “Be Not Afraid of Greatness,” “On Not Trying To Be What You Are Not,” “Women as Leaders,” “Surviving Failure,” “The Power of Dreams,” “The Price of Silence,” “Light in Dark Times,” to comprehend the personal, communal, national and international power and reach of his influence.
The unparalleled depth of his universal messages, crystallized and represented in his extensive penmanship and in each weekly Torah portion, bridge possible or perceived divides, making them accessible to all, inspiring us to take personal, moral, and collective responsibility and become active leaders in the ailing world of today, anchored in the past and gazing to the future filled with hope.
Described by Charles, Prince of Wales as “a light unto this nation” and by former UK prime minister Tony Blair as “an intellectual giant.” It is a tremendous privilege and responsibility for the Jewish people by way of the Genesis Prize Committee to recognize his immense contribution to humanity, honoring him with this award and safeguarding our commitment.  
In his always pertinent words, incredibly published just days after his passing, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks wrote that “Leaders see the destination, begin the journey and leave behind them those who will continue it. That is enough to endow a life with immortality.”
Awarding him the Genesis Prize is the most appropriate way to ensure that this Jewish leader’s journey lives on, endowing his memory with immortality, safeguarding continuity of Jewish identity, Jewish values, the international Jewish community and Israel.
It is the most meaningful way to guarantee that his memory will be a blessing and that we will all find comfort among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
The writer is a member of Knesset from the Blue and White Party. She is also chair of the Knesset’s Subcommittee on Israel-Diaspora Relations.


