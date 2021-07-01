The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Grapevine July 2, 2021: Historic moments

Movers and shakers in Israeli society.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 1, 2021 20:25
CHIEF OF State Protocol Gil Haskel introduces Slovenian Ambassador Andreja Purkart Martinez (left) to Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej. (photo credit: COURTESY SLOVENIAN EMBASSY)
CHIEF OF State Protocol Gil Haskel introduces Slovenian Ambassador Andreja Purkart Martinez (left) to Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej.
(photo credit: COURTESY SLOVENIAN EMBASSY)
 ■ THERE ARE individual historic events and there are national historic events. The Slovenian National Day reception hosted at Shenkar College by Ambassador Andreja Purkart Martinez was a mix of both. During her adolescence in Slovenia, the ambassador could not imagine that her country’s independence from Communist rule with the dissolution of Yugoslavia was so close at hand.
As a law student in 1991, she felt a special privilege to be part of so historic an event as “the establishment of a new country and the hope that we had at the time.”
When Esawi Frej was first elected to the Knesset on a Meretz ticket in 2013, it’s doubtful that he ever dreamed he would be making history. But it was in his history-making capacity last week that he was at the reception marking the 30th anniversary of Slovenia’s independence, and its accession for the second time to the presidency of the Council of the EU. In the very strange coalition that makes up the current government of Israel, Frej, though not the first Arab minister, is the first to actually hold a portfolio, and one that is entirely appropriate. He heads the Ministry for Regional Cooperation, a perfect choice for someone who understands both the Israeli and the Arab outlook and the cultural differences between the two. Purkart Martinez said that she was honored that he had found the time to attend the reception.
Speaking of similarities and differences between their two countries, Frej said that while Israel and Slovenia were more or less the same sizes, half of Israel’s land mass is desert, whereas all of Slovenia is filled with lush green forest.
■ AS for similarities, Frej noted that both countries share the same fundamental values of freedom, democracy and respect for law, order and human rights.
“Both our peoples are a proud people, and despite our relatively small number of citizens, we strive, and succeed, in preserving the ancient cultures and languages of our diverse people,” he said. Frej and ambassador Purkart Martinez each mentioned areas of bilateral cooperation such as economics, trade, science, culture, education, academics and sport. Frej remarked that most of Israeli trade to central Europe goes through the Port of Koper in Slovenia which serves the interests of both countries. In recent years, there has been an increase in this trade which Israel would like to see continue to grow in depth and in breadth.
Frej also made the point that prior to the pandemic, Israeli tourism to Slovenia increased considerably, which he said was not surprising “considering it is one of the most beautiful countries in the world.” He was pleased to see the resumption of direct flights between Israel and Slovenia as of June 29.
The minister and the ambassador each dwelt on the expansion of bilateral relations following the visit to Israel in December last year of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. In this respect, Frej listed innovation, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
The ambassador said how delighted she was to meet people who had traveled to her country, appreciated its beauty, and were willing to contribute new ideas for joint projects.
Turning to her country’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, she pledged that Slovenia “will continue to support Israel in its right to live in peace and security with its neighbors.”
Among its key priorities during its presidency are the strengthening of the European Health Union, preparedness for future pandemics, economic recovery and climate change. From the very beginning, Slovenia’s motto has been green, smart and creative, she said. Beyond finding ways to improve the environment, it is important for Slovenia to support the strengthening of security and stability in the neighborhood and the world and in continuing its political dialogue with Israel.
The reason that Shenkar College was chosen for Slovenia’s National Day celebration was that it had agreed to host Slovenia’s exhibition The Future of Living which includes, practical, sustainable, and beautiful designs from recycled and raw materials. The exhibition is currently on display at Jerusalem Design Week at Hansen House.
The ambassador paid tribute to Slovenia’s Honorary Consuls in Israel, Adi Rosenfeld and Eival Gilady as well as to Dror Dotan, the president of the Israeli-Slovenian Chamber of Commerce for their steadfast support over the past 30 years.
■ DURING HIS visit to Israel last week to officially move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez was given the Shield of Jerusalem award by the Friends of Zion Museum. It was presented to him by the Museum’s director Daniel Voiczek, as a token of appreciation for his courageous stand.
■ FOR THE third time in an eight months period, Gil Haskel, the chief of state protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ministry’s Director-General Alon Ushpiz hosted the Honorary Consuls Corps, comprising 160 top-ranking Israeli business people and lawyers, many of whom are presidents or executive members of binational Chambers of Commerce.
The gathering included briefings by heads of various foreign desks, as well as panel and round table discussions.
Foreign policy is not the monopoly of diplomats alone, said Ushpiz, acknowledging that diplomats who choose to work unaided, are not the most efficient, and can learn a lot from people who are not professional diplomats but who in one way or another work in the field of foreign relations.
Diplomats working together with Honorary Consuls are part of a national effort to strengthen Israel’s foreign relations in general, he said. Haskel referred to Honorary Consuls as the salt of the earth.
Dean of the Honorary Consuls Gad Propper, who is the long-time Honorary Consul of New Zealand, emphasized that Honorary Consuls are not state employees but work in a volunteer capacity as envoys of foreign countries, while at the same time enhancing Israel’s image in the countries which they represent. The meeting was an example of the cooperation between professional diplomats and Honorary Consuls, he said.
Deputy Dean Ami Orkaby, who is the Honorary Consul for South Korea and Honorary Consul-General for Mongolia said that few people are aware of the enormous contribution that Honorary Consuls make to the State of Israel. Briefings were given on bilateral relations and political dialogue with the US, Russia and the EU. There was also a discussion on regional issues.
■ AMONG THE recipients of the 29th annual B’nai B’rith World Center Award for Journalism for 2021 was Nurit Canetti of Army Radio. The irony is that there is a distinct possibility that she may not have a job for much longer. In the 70 years of its existence, many attempts have been made to close down the IDF’s public radio station(s). Now it seems that Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi are adamant in their desire to bring about its end. In a way, this is stabbing freedom of expression in the back. If it’s a budgetary problem, let two or three other ministries take responsibility for it – the Ministries of Culture and Communications for instance, and possibly the Ministry for Immigration and Integration and maybe even the Foreign Ministry because all four have messages for a broad public.
Kohavi has just had his term extended for another year – which gives him plenty of time in which to destroy Army Radio. Political analysts are doubtful that the present government will last for much longer, which means that Gantz could conceivably disappear from the political arena. Yet these two men whose own careers are nearing conclusion, are willing to ruin the careers of numerous people, some of who – because of their ages – have little hope of finding work elsewhere.
One of the excuses for wanting to shut down the station is that is allegedly broadcasting material that is harmful to the IDF. If that is so, then revamp the content and issue a warning that anyone broadcasting material of this nature will be fired – but don’t get rid of the station and all of its staff. Shimon Alkabetz, the current head of the station, is due to conclude his term in August by which time it is anticipated that Army Radio may also conclude 70 years of activity. There’s still time for other ministries to throw it a lifeline.
■ AT THE conclusion of two days of emotional farewell broadcasts on Reshet Bet in which colleagues, politicians and former politicians told veteran political analyst Hanan Kristal how much he would be missed, and how they could not imagine Reshet Bet without him, Kristal’s message to them was to safeguard Reshet Bet. It may have the highest radio ratings in the country, but that’s no guarantee that it is safe. There seems to be a move afoot to get rid of public broadcasting and although Army Radio may be first in line for the ax, it is not alone. Yoav Krakowski, who has worked alongside Kristal for the past 20 years said that almost everything he knows he learned from Kristal, and lunch-time news and current affairs presenter Esti Perez-Ben Ami said she would continue to call him and talk to him on air.
greerfc@gmail.com


Tags israeli politics ambassador Esawi Frej Slovenia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish Diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by