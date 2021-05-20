Hamas, Fatah: The tragedy of corrupted regimes - opinion

After Abbas indefinitely postponed the Palestinian elections, fearing Fatah would lose power, there was a rise in violence. Fatah was expected to lose these elections, the first in a decade or so. Hamas was bound to win, as well as new independent parties. For Fatah, losing power means losing their ability to pay the tens of thousands of Fatah supporters who work for the Palestinian Authority. This is the same corrupt story seen everywhere, all over again. Power that in the name of many serves the few.

As a result, Hamas decided to make a name for itself. How so? Violence . Knowing Israel will retaliate, thus making it appear strong. Innocent bystanders, shot at, while awaiting a bus in the west bank; stabbings, rock throwing and Molotov cocktails thrown. All of that was a frequent occurrence in the West Bank.

Meanwhile in Israel, a land dispute in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in east Jerusalem, where all residents either have or are eligible for Israeli citizenship (blue ID) had a ruling in the district court. Several families were to be evicted and the landowners, Jews who bought the buildings, will get to exercise their ownership as they deem fit. The locals didn’t like it, as well as others who thought it serves as a provocation that endangers the delicate balance in east Jerusalem. But there is a legal ruling, and we are law abiding citizens, respecting the rule of law and its judicial authority. Disregarding it means anarchy. Nonetheless, demonstrations began criticizing the ruling.

Meanwhile, to complicate things further, Arabs in Jerusalem hit an ultra-Orthodox young man on the train, filmed it on TikTok, and it went viral. All parties involved were arrested and sentenced. Both this and the Sheikh Jarrah demonstrations served as the excuse the Jewish radical Right needed. Led by extremist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, they went into Sheikh Jarrah demonstrating for Jewish reign over the land, calling for zero tolerance to random violence and demanded that Arabs obey Israeli law. This provocation served extremists on both sides, and everyone went ballistic.

Hamas exploited the situation, and with its counterparts in the Israeli Islamic movement it decided to radicalize the situation. The past few weeks was the month of Ramadan, and what should be a great holiday, celebrating respect and joint Muslim and Jewish life, became a playground for political play. For several nights, after al-Aqsa prayers, young Palestinians started throwing rocks and flares at cops. Questions needed to be asked: why did they enter the mosque with flares? What end did the riots serve? As the police retaliated, they barricaded themselves in the mosque. The police responded with force. Was it the best idea? Probably not. In response to what Hamas described as aggression against al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah, Hamas decided to launch rockets at Jerusalem and other cities. Israel retaliated, the Islamic movement in Israel started inciting people. The radical Jewish right decided to show its strength. Riots, lynching of Jews and Arabs burning synagogues, and Arab-Jewish institutions. All the while, more than 2,000 rockets are launched at Israel. More than three million people cannot go to work, school, vacations or holidays, and must remain close to their bomb shelters, if they have them. Sirens are roaring up North on the Lebanese border. Hezbollah and Lebanese Palestinian organizations try to inflame the northern border. Rockets are launched and the border fence is compromised. In Jordan several thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators try to break the border with Israel. The death tolls pile up. Israelis – both Jewish and Arab, die from Hamas rockets and riots. Palestinians – Hamas fighters and civilians are killed by the dozens. This is what war looks like. This is how tragedy enfolds. This is the price of corruption and power hunger, of radicalization and extremism.

The Palestinian propaganda worldwide demands justice for Palestine. Some claim one state. Some call for the abolishment of Israel. Others just want to end the violence. Palestinians should have their own country, there is no doubt about it. But if you want justice, first tell your leaders to stop the violence for good. Tell your family and cousins to revolt against corruption and demand Democracy that ensures civic rights within their own lands. The story this time is not Israel. It’s the corrupt no-good Palestinian leadership. It’s Hamas and the PA that keep stacking the chips higher, imaging that this time the bet will prove itself. They risk tearing the fabric of Jewish and Arab life in the Middle East. Moderates should oppose such leadership. In Israel we demonstrated for over a year against our corrupted government, and we may see change. Aim your rage at your leadership, demand internal change and kick out those who choose violence and anti-democratic measures.

The writer is co-founder of Darkenu, the largest grassroots movement in Israel, representing the moderate majority, and serves as its VP strategy.