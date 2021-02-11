The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Hillel's Tech Corner: Embryonics: When IVF meets AI

Embryonics uses bleeding edge technology to increase the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

By HILLEL FULD  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 21:03
Embryonics (photo credit: Courtesy)
Embryonics
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 A couple of years ago, mid 2019, I got a random email from the contact form on my website. The email read “I got your name from Miri Berger from IBM, I would like to speak about my start-up. thanks and shavua tov:).” The email was from a woman named Yael Gold-Zamir. I replied and offered to help in any way I can. We set up a meeting. Within moments, I was blown away by both her and her company, Embryonics.
Embryonics uses bleeding edge technology to increase the success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF). More precisely, Embryonics is developing and applying data-driven solutions to improve the journey and the success rates of fertility treatments.
Gold-Zamir is founder and CEO of Embryonics. She is an MD who graduated from the Hebrew University, then became a researcher in an IVF laboratory as a result of her increased interest in the science behind fertility.
Gold-Zamir’s partner, David Silver studied math and biology under the auspices of the Rothschild Excellence Program of the Technion and undertook a fellowship at the prestigious Microsoft PhD program in Cambridge, the UK. His previous role prior to joining Embryonics was as a machine learning researcher at Apple.
Embryonic’s third cofounder, Alex Bronstein, is a professor of Computer Science and head of the Center for Intelligent Systems in the Department of Computer Science at the Technion. Bronstein is an IEEE Fellow (of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and is a recognized expert in machine learning and computer vision with hundreds of publications and patents in the field. Bronstein also stands behind several successful companies that exited and were acquired by Intel, Philips and more.
The company is still in early stages and so far, in a pilot involving 11 women ranging in age from 20 to 40 years old, six of whom are enjoying successful pregnancies: the other five are awaiting results.
The global in vitro fertilization market is expected to grow from roughly $18.3 billion in 2019 to nearly double that number in the next five years. Yet the tens of thousands of women who undergo IVF each year have long faced costs of anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 per cycle, along with long-shot odds that grow worse with age.
Embryonics was officially founded in 2018 and is based in Haifa, Israel. They have 14 full-time employees, and raised $4 million in pre-seed funding from the Schusterman Family Investment Office, the Israeli Innovation Authority and other investors.
Embryonics received regulatory approval in Europe last week. This will enable it to sell its software to fertility clinics across the continent. The team says their product can recognize patterns of successful or failed embryos significantly better than a human.
EVERY WOMAN who goes through IVF or fertility preservation goes through the process. It involves getting injected with hormones from eight to 14 days in order to induce their ovaries to produce as many mature eggs as possible while minimizing side effects.
The process still involves a lot of trial and error. Through geometric deep learning, Embryonics thinks it can begin to understand both the right mix of hormones each individual should be taking as well as the different times they should be taken, and it can give recommendations for personalized stimulation protocols.
Embryonics’ goal is to provide a holistic solution that addresses all steps of the process. For 40 years, many IVF clinics worldwide have simply assessed embryo health by looking at days-old embryos on a petri dish under a microscope to assess their cell multiplication and shape. Using AI and machine learning, this company has the potential to revolutionize fertility treatments as a whole.
Embryonics’ technology, called Ubar (the Hebrew word for fetus), outperformed a group of embryologists in predicting which embryos will result in pregnancy by approximately 20%, the company said. It also outperformed human experts by nearly 30% in recommending which embryos not to use, which can lead to significant cost savings and prevent miscarriages.
The reason this company excites me so much, beyond the hyper-talented team, is that similar to many of the biggest companies out there, Embryonics is taking a highly primitive and archaic market and disrupting it using technology. If you think about it, that’s what Uber did to transportation, Airbnb to hospitality, Facebook to communication, and so on.
Of course, with COVID-19, Embryonics wants to use geometric deep learning to predict which patients will need to be put on ventilators, which needs to be kept in the hospital and which can be treated at home. The start-up has began working with Shaare Zedek Medical Center to get access to its database of novel coronavirus-stricken patients. The idea is to build new predictive software based on the same geometric deep-learning tools it uses for personalizing hormonal treatments for IVF patients.
Working with the hospital will allow the company to adapt its embryo-selecting algorithm so it will be able to examine hospital data, looking at patients’ characteristics, from whether they are smokers to where they live, their age, diseases and other clinical parameters to make predictions about their outcomes: When will their illness peak? Will their illness be easier on them than for others?
Embryonics has developed two algorithms. One is a commercially available patented AI-technology that enables trawling through healthcare databases, studying tens of thousands of embryos and their implant-success rate, and then predicting which embryos will be the most likely to succeed.
The other analyzes clinical data using newly invented geometric deep learning technology to personalize hormonal treatments for anyone going through fertility treatments.
Geometric deep learning is a new field of machine learning that can gain insights from complex data, like graphs and multidimensional points, and, according to the company, “has shown big promise in other areas as it outperforms the classical widely used AI algorithms.”
Having several friends who went through the IVF process, I know just how devastating it can be when it fails. The thought of using technology to increase the chances of success will surely enhance millions of lives and make the world that much better.


Tags hi-tech technology pregnant Artificial intelligence fertility
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by