The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

Having personally experienced the challenges of aliyah, I am intimately aware of the need for reform of the aliyah process and for the recognition of olim for the value they bring.

By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH  
JANUARY 21, 2021 21:03
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport in 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport in 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Shortly after entering Knesset, I was moved by the marking of “Aliyah Day,” engaging in discussion in the Immigration, Integration and Diaspora Affairs Committee. Members of Knesset stressed the importance of aliyah (immigration) supporting Diaspora Jewry on their journey to Israel, and the role of the State of Israel in this effort. It took the olim (immigrants) around the table to raise the imperative of taking responsibility, identifying and removing bureaucratic hurdles that prevent the integration of olim, resulting in some not coming at all and others leaving after just a few years.
As we approach the upcoming elections and in the shadow of COVID-19, the Jewish Agency has reported a nearly 100% increase in interest in making aliyah from most regions in the world, with a prospective 250,000 new immigrants moving to Israel in the next three years. These figures of historic magnitude harbor the potential of infusing Israel with a population that can become the growth engine so desperately needed in the midst of the immense current health, societal and economic crises. Yet, very little attention is dedicated to creating the long-term holistic plans necessary to realize this potential and ensure successful integration.
Having personally experienced the challenges of aliyah, I am intimately aware of the need for reform of the aliyah process and for the recognition of olim for the value they bring. Upon entering the Knesset and believing in “being the change we want to see,” I hired two of the few olim in Knesset as staffers, insisting we remain “Canadian” in our conduct. Our office runs similar to that in a representative democracy, where I am directly accessible to my constituents – all Israelis, alongside the immigrant community. Throughout the challenges of COVID-19, I received and responded to hundreds of emails from olim, desperate to have their families enter the country, whether for births, because they were lone soldiers, in national service, or in order to tend to a family member who was ill and in need. Hearing these voices and recognizing the inherent inequality, I was able to affect change, adding new criteria for these visits, without compromising public health.
The same is true for other issues I raised and addressed in this 23rd Knesset, for example, the challenges faced by olim with medical professional degrees that do not exist in Israel and thus are not recognized. Rather than creating the necessary evaluation mechanism, recognizing their potential contribution to society at large, the current policy belittles them, paying them less and placing them in more junior positions. Adamant to identify the sources of these and other challenges rather than treat the symptoms, I proposed reform that will not only benefit olim, but the entire Israeli public. To the same ends, I proposed necessary legislation to eliminate double national insurance payments paid by those living in Israel but working abroad – an issue currently affecting many with significant financial implications, creating a disincentive for new olim and returning Israelis.
A webinar attended by hundreds and watched by thousands, featuring myself and former Anglo MKs Michael Oren, Dov Lipman and Yehudah Glick underscored the significance of Anglo representation in the Knesset. In response to my sharing the empowering experience of engagement with my many constituents, whether online or in person, fellow panelists shared similar reflections, reinforcing the value and imperative for Anglo representation, transcending real or perceived political divide.
Moreover, having chosen to make aliyah from experienced democracies, equipped with tools and understanding of good governance, separation of powers, Jewish and democratic identities, and more, immigrant representation in Knesset is imperative for the benefit of all. After 72 years, it is time we apply our skills, insights and knowledge, uniting around issues that ail and challenge Israel. Immigrants have the ability and responsibility to contribute to all sectors of society, including the public and political arenas, launching reforms and processes necessary to secure and propel Israel forward.
As such, as we head to elections once again, olim must recognize their value and demand representation, “learning in” and sounding missing voices around the decision-making tables. The estimated 250,000 Anglo olim are an electoral force to be reckoned with, worth approximately seven mandates. Cementing that Anglo vote for representation and not ideology, any party leader interested in harnessing this support must recognize that it is insufficient to simply add English subtitles to a campaign video, or speak to the issues theoretically. In order to truly maximize our potential contribution to the State of Israel, olim must have representatives in Knesset.
The writer is a member of Israel’s 23rd Knesset. She serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Israel-Diaspora Relations and as a member of the Immigration, Integration and Diaspora Affairs Committee.


Tags Knesset immigrants in israel israeli politics olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by