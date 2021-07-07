Iran and its pretentious demands of no sanctions, full nukes - opinion

Let this wisdom guide US President Joe Biden , Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the others to whom we are entrusting the future security of America in the coming days when a decision regarding Iran and its pretentious demands of total sanction relief without concessions; and the achievement (to its definition) of reaching full nuclear capacity – without externally imposed constraints – is to be finalized in Vienna, Austria. We must bear in mind Iran’s questionable prior track record of International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear compliance, at best, and its outbursts of maledictions including: “Death to Israel,” often followed with “Death to America,” and the labeling of America a “Satan” nation.

Biden must recognize and as necessary, be reminded that any earlier assurances to former president Barack Obama regarding returning to the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action terms (which allegedly Iran did not sign), are superseded by his presidential oath of office and assurances (promises) made to support and defend the United States and the US Constitution, against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Furthermore, that Iran has not proven itself as anything other than one of those.

The risk factors of a fully nuclear Iran has since multiplied with the election of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi , who proudly proclaims that he will not meet with Biden; will not negotiate Tehran’s ballistic missile program; will not reevaluate his active support for regional terror proxies including Hezbollah, Hamas or militias in Iraq, Syria, etc.

It has been made crystal clear where Raisi stands. That said, we do not know where Biden stands, most especially with promises made vis-à-vis his Jewish constituency that helped put him into the presidency. Nor do we know his position on it in relationship to Israel, a significant cornerstone of the Jewish faith and our trusted, long-term American ally in the Middle East.

Let us take a moment to encourage the silent majority of American citizens of their prerogative to respectfully contact Biden and share with him and Vice-President Kamala Harris their concerns. This can be done through the White House website (Contact Us) link; ideally before the Vienna, Austria discussions adjourn.

The ultimate fate of Israel, the US and the free world may well rest on the Iran nuclear and sanction plan discussions outcome that are ongoing in Vienna. History will not well regard those elected leaders and their appointed representatives should they not recognize and engage evil; but flee from it in fear.

The writer is the author of First the ‘Saturday People’, and then the… ” and op-ed contributor to the Miami Herald, the Washington Examiner, The Jerusalem Post, American Thinker, and other media resources.

There is a relevant Old Testament biblical passage regarding the welfare of the Jewish People and Israel to consider, especially during these times of unbridled anti-Israel/Jewish curses, some emanating from Iran: “I will bless those who bless you and curse him that curses you; and all the families of the Earth shall bless themselves, by you.” Genesis 12:3.