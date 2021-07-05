The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran power outage crisis leads politicians to slam their own policy

This is a major challenge for the new president of Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 5, 2021 12:39
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Power outages are causing disruptions across Iran and protests are increasing. Pro-government media have now admitted the outages are taking place and warn that worse could be to come.
Mohamed Qalibaf, speaker of the parliament appeared to critique the government’s policies this week with a post about how the  “frequent power outages throughout the country and disruption of people's lives and businesses require planning and management. If the increase in consumption and excess demand is not compensated in the short term for any reason, at least stick to the announced blackout schedule so that people can plan for problems.”
This unprecedented critique in the open of the country’s problems apparently reveals the depth of the problem. Iran knows it is not alone. Iraq is also suffering unprecedented electrical problems. This has been made worse by terror attacks on power lines in Iraq. This means a whole swath of territory from Jordan to Pakistan is suffering both extreme heat and power outages.  
Reports indicate that the demand far outweighs supply. The gap is said to be 11GW the equivalent of 11,000 megawatts, an unprecedented daily gap. A clock in Iran that supposedly “counts down” to Israel’s destruction, has reportedly stopped due to the outages. Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant even had to be pulled offline several weeks ago for maintenance. It is back online now.  
With the power outages come reports of protests and anger at the regime. Videos of alleged protests are spreading on social media. Some posts said that Iranians were chanting “death to the dictator” in response to the outages. Much of Iran’s infrastructure is old and Iran has also wasted investments in exporting electricity to Iraq to make Baghdad dependent on Iran. Iran has cut power to Iraq and has had rolling power outages that reached Tehran this week.  
According to Iran International, a Persian media station located in London, “large parts of the Iranian capital Tehran and Karaj, a city west of Tehran, as well as other cities were plunged into darkness Saturday night to early Sunday as a result of unannounced power cuts.” These were not expected and the hot summer has driven people to anger over lack of air conditioning. “Iran’s power consumption this summer has topped 60,000 megawatts per day, a more than ten percent increase compared with last year, while electricity generation has remained the same at 50,000-56,000 megawatts.” 
By contrast in May, California, which has a population half the size of Iran, was also concerned it might need an additional 11GW transfer of power in the afternoon due to reduced solar power output, according to a report. California uses 63GW in extreme heat conditions. Iran’s power grid and abilities are far behind those of California and now the country may be in for more blackouts and protests.  


