The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

Israel and Hezbollah, which strive to prevent war, managed to contain the latest friction between them. However, next time, miscalculation by one or both sides might ignite a war.

By EHUD EILAM  
AUGUST 8, 2021 21:12
ISRAELI PATRIOT missiles this week intercepted rockets fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
ISRAELI PATRIOT missiles this week intercepted rockets fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
The current tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could result in further escalation of the ongoing conflict. It could lead to a small round, or possibly another war. Israel does not want war. The IDF is much stronger than Hezbollah, yet the latter has drones and 150,000 rockets and missiles that can reach almost all of Israel. Hezbollah is a serious threat to Israel, but Israel should avoid a war and focus on other priorities. 
Hezbollah, a Lebanese group, claims it needs its weapons in order to defend Lebanon, but in reality, Hezbollah is responsible for defending Iran. Iran invested heavily in Hezbollah over the past few decades, a process aimed at deterring Israel from bombing Iran’s nuclear sites. 
In recent months, Iran’s nuclear program has made substantial progress. Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in early August that Israel is ready to strike Iran. Iran, by encouraging Hezbollah to challenge Israel on a limited scale, might want to remind Israel what would happen if Israel strikes Iran. 
There are protests in Iran, due to Iran’s severe economic hardships. Ambassador Dennis Ross claims the Iranian regime may seek an external crisis in order to “promote a nationalist coalescence.” Iran also faces international criticism for attacking a civilian ship as part of Iran’s conflict with Israel. 
Iran strives to preserve Hezbollah, rather than urge Israel to destroy its proxy in Lebanon. Therefore, Iran might provoke a skirmish between Hezbollah and Israel that is big enough to divert the attention of both the Iranian public and the international community, to Lebanon, short of any full-blown war. 
Hezbollah has its own reasons for avoiding a war. Hezbollah lost up to 2,000 fighters in the Syrian civil war - a huge price for the size of its organization. Hezbollah needs time to recover, so is unlikely to confront Israel at the moment. Lebanon’s low-point is another reason for Hezbollah to avoid a war. 
IN THE recent escalation, Hezbollah allowed Palestinians to fire rockets from Lebanon. Israel responded, with Hezbollah countering thereafter. Israel and Hezbollah, which strive to prevent war, managed to contain the latest friction between them. However, next time, miscalculation by one or both sides might ignite a war.
Although Israel is trying to prevent a war, it might ultimately succumb to it, if Hezbollah continues its provocations while simultaneously continuing to upgrade its arsenal. Israel is apprehensive about Hezbollah’s growing ability to produce accurate missiles in large numbers. At a certain point, Hezbollah and Iran might assume they have an opportunity to confront Israel by conducting an offensive from Lebanon. 
Israel could strike first, on its own terms, which would hopefully reduce the casualties and limit the damage Israel would have to absorb. The IDF can inflict a major blow on Hezbollah by catching it off guard as part of a preventive war or preemptive strike. A massive surprise attack might be Israel’s best chance to cripple Hezbollah. However, such an attack could have negative repercussions, including significant collateral damage to the Lebanese population, which would not have sufficient time to escape. Hezbollah has stored its rockets and missiles in about 200 villages and towns in Lebanon. If the population there got a warning to evacuate their homes, Hezbollah would know Israel is about to attack. This is a major constraint for Israel, particularly if it wishes to carry out a surprise offensive.
The 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah ended in a tie. The confrontations in the Gaza Strip since 2008, between Israel and Palestinians groups, (mostly Hamas) also ended in a draw. Israel will strive to not only win the next war, but to do so decisively and fast. A surprise attack would leverage Israel’s strength significantly in this respect. 
The Biden administration is trying to negotiate with Iran, concerning Iran’s nuclear program. It might not work, but even then the Biden administration would not bomb Iran’s nuclear sites or allow Israel to do so either. The Biden administration might tolerate an Israeli strike against Hezbollah; as long as it was confined to the destruction of Hezbollah’s most advanced missiles. The United States would still hesitate, out of concern for igniting a war. 
Israel would have to coordinate and at least inform the Biden administration about the Israeli attack against Hezbollah. Israel agreed not to surprise its American patron - let alone in vital matters, in regard to Iran. Israel must do so in order to receive US assistance, particularly if the Israeli raid results in an escalation to war. Israel would need the United States to resupply Israeli forces, such as in the air defense, which would struggle to intercept a barrage of thousands of missiles and rockets. Equally important is the fact that the United States would have Israel’s back in the international arena, such as through the UN. Israel might be accused of being aggressive, especially if many Lebanese civilians are harmed. 
DURING THE Cold War, the Soviet Union posed an enormous threat to the United States. The latter could have tried to deal with it by launching a preventive war against the Soviet Union, but instead the United States preferred to go with containment. This concept proved itself to be effective. Eventually, the Soviet Union collapsed, enabling the United States to avoid the high cost of war, even if the United States had initiated the initial strikes on her own terms.
Israel has had similar past experience. In the 1980s and 1990s, Syria was Israel’s biggest enemy. The Syrian armed forces were then quite strong. At certain intervals during that time period, Israel might have carried out a preemptive strike against Syria. The goal would have been to remove a possible threat while reducing Israeli casualties that would have resulted if the war began with a Syrian offensive. Yet, Israel did not attack. Instead, Israel waited, and this calculated risk paid off. The Syrian military gradually declined, and the civil war in Syria caused a meltdown of Assad’s forces. Israel saw how its foe became much weaker, without having to pay the price of war. Israel might repeat this approach with Hezbollah, hoping that over time, the group will decline due to other influences, such as the deep economic crisis in Lebanon, or the collapse of its Iranian patron. 
In summary, Israel should avoid a war with Hezbollah, unless it is a last resort. Currently, it is not the right time for Israel to go to war against Hezbollah.  
The writer has been dealing with and studying Israel’s national security for more than 25 years. He served in the Israeli military and later worked for the Israeli Defense Ministry as a researcher. He has a Ph.D and has published six books in the US / UK His latest book is: Containment in the Middle East, (University Press of Nebraska, 2019).


Tags Hezbollah IDF Iran Lebanon rockets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Linoy Ashram brings joy to Israel with gold medal win - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by