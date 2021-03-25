The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israeli society needs to draw a redline on political extremists

Can you imagine Itamar Ben-Gvir serving as chairman of the Knesset Judiciary Committee? Or as education minister?

By YOAV ENDE  
MARCH 25, 2021 20:57
BEZALEL SMOTRICH (left) and Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrate at Religious Zionist Party headquarters in Modi’in on election night (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
BEZALEL SMOTRICH (left) and Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrate at Religious Zionist Party headquarters in Modi’in on election night
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Much of what transpired during our latest election cycle will probably be forgotten within a few days, and certainly within in a few months. But some events have had more profound, dramatic and ethical implications that will continue to reverberate for some time. One such development was the swan song of Hatzionut Hadatit (the Religious Zionist Party), which joined forces with the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) and Noam (Pleasantness) parties to help it squeeze into the 24th Knesset. Make no mistake, these people are not Zionists, they are not religious, they will not empower Israel, and they will certainly not add pleasantness when they are sworn into office.
This fourth election within two years (coinciding with the exhausting coronavirus pandemic), has had several consequences. One of them is our collective fatigue and perhaps even indifference with regard to Israeli politics. Vanishing expectations have practically eliminated our capacity for disappointment. We have become accustomed to the cynicism and pettiness that have infected so much of our politics, and grown used to the irrationality, dysfunction, lies and character assassination. But the fact that we have become numb to all of the shamelessness, crass populism and incitement that we have witnessed does not make our situation normal or reasonable. We need to wake up.
Beginning three election cycles ago, we have witnessed our prime minister doing everything that he could to bring the Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir and his followers into the heart of Israeli politics – the Knesset. In earlier years, when Rabbi Meir Kahane spoke in the Knesset, members of the Likud Party stood up and left the plenum. In that seemingly quaint and distant era, prime minister Yitzhak Shamir held the belief that in a place where Kahane entered, he could not be present. Today, the exact same party – albeit with a different prime minister – rolls out the red carpet for Kahanism. And we? We have gotten used to it.
Religious Zionism, for which the nature of Israeli society and the Jewish State were essential, and for which education was a central concern, is now yet another one of the prime minister’s playthings in his drive to form yet another coalition. The Talmud states that individuals bear responsibility for their own transgressions. Ben-Gvir is a racist who preaches violence. His behavior is unacceptable and cannot become acceptable. We must not normalize such behavior or consider it “just politics.” 
I am aware that people are multi-faceted, complex beings. Perhaps Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are nice to their neighbors and give charity to the poor. But there can be no excuse for what they have become, or for what they want to turn us into.
Can you imagine Itamar Ben-Gvir serving as chairman of the Knesset Judiciary Committee? Or as education minister?
I have no expectations of men like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, but I did have some expectations of those rabbis who helped pave the way to the Knesset for Ben-Gvir and his ilk, ostensibly in the name of “Jewish solidarity,” “love of Israel,” and “preserving the identity of the State of Israel.” These rabbis encouraged their followers to vote for a party that promotes desecration instead of holiness, that tarnishes the reputation of both Zionism and Judaism, and for whom Kahanism, racism, ardent hatred and arrogance are fundamental to their political platform. You have taught generations of students. How can you not have reflected more deeply upon your impact on them? You may feel empowered now, but your role in this election will be your own swan song.
Very soon we will be reading the Passover Haggadah, which teaches us that in each generation there are those who rise up against us to destroy us. We need not seek those enemies on the outside; we are doing a pretty good job of it ourselves.
The writer, a rabbi, is the executive director of the Hannaton Center for Leadership.


Tags Israel religious zionists Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir Noam Party Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by