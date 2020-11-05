The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's proposed tightening of transfer-pricing rules – opinion

To prevent shenanigans, the TP policies applied within multinational groups in Israel and most other countries should be set on arm’s-length (market) prices and terms.

By LEON HARRIS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:32
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Israeli government has just published proposed legislation and regulations to tighten up Israeli transfer-pricing rules in line with OECD requirements. This is important for all multinationals with a link to Israel.
Transfer pricing (TP) refers to the price of goods and services charged between related companies in multinational groups. Much international trade is conducted via multinational groups. For example, a US supplier might have an Israeli subsidiary staffed by Hebrew speakers who know the local Israeli culture.
To prevent shenanigans, the TP policies applied within multinational groups in Israel and most other countries should be set on arm’s-length (market) prices and terms.
Israeli TP regulations are a hybrid between OECD transfer-pricing guidelines and US regulations according to Section 482 of the Internal Revenue Code.
In 2015, the OECD published a report known as “Action 13: Transfer Pricing and Country by Country Reporting,” which aimed to tighten up TP rules internationally. Now Israel is proposing to add elements of the recommendations in Action 13 to its own TP regulations. Israel joined the OECD in 2010.
In the last few years, the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) has been reviewing the transfer pricing of multinationals and has even initiated litigation, e.g. regarding intellectual property (IP) stripped out newly-acquired Israeli companies. What’s in the latest Israeli transfer pricing proposals?
Files and reports
The Israeli TP rules are being amended to fit in with OECD rules that want to see: a local file regarding operations at the local Israeli level; a master file regarding the group as a whole in more general terms; and for larger Israeli groups a Country by Country (CbC) report.
In particular, the ITA wants TP studies (which check transactions are on arm’s-length terms) to reveal information with tax-planning significance. In practice, some of this information is already provided because TP studies are international in nature and other countries already require it.
SUCH INFORMATION would include the following.
At the local Israeli level:
• Description of the organizational structure
• Details of position holders to whom the Israeli company reports
• Actual or anticipated changes in ownership and control
• Main competitors
• The “background for doing” international related-party transactions
At the international level:
• Ownership
• Drivers of growth in the international group
• Supply chains accounting for more than 5% of group revenue
• Inter-company service agreements
• Value contributed by each entity in the group
• Changes in ownership and control
• IP development and holding policy, IP inter-company agreements and inter-company IP transfers in the year concerned
• Inter-company finance activities and services
• Description of the policy for “steering business activities” of the group
• Group financial statements
• Tax rulings issued to group entities;
Israeli companies will now be required to provide TP studies and information “upon demand” rather than within the 60 day period stipulated until now.

Country by Country (CbC) reports
To make it even easier for the ITA to know what a multinational has or does outside Israel, it is proposed to require larger groups to file copies of CbC reports filed by ultimate parent companies, if they are not already available under international information sharing arrangements.
These reports are identical to the CbC report contained in the OECD’s Action 13 report. And Israeli groups with annual revenue over NIS 3 billion will be required to file such CbC reports in English for the ITA to read and share with other tax authorities.
Comments:
It remains to be seen what is finally enacted and when. Nevertheless, multinationals are advised to prepare now. Transfer-pricing loose ends can lead to double taxation.
A key issue is in what circumstances the ITA is allowed to make transfer-pricing adjustments to reported income. This issue emerged in the recent Broadcom case.
The draft legislation proposes that if the taxpayer has submitted to the ITA documents, reports and data as required by the TP regulations, the ITA bears the onus of proof if it wants to assess differently from the amounts agreed between the (related) parties.
The proposed regulations also clarify that broad TP documentation will need to be prepared annually and available upon demand by the ITA. Until now, this was not always done annually, and was often only a “mini study.”
The ITA may be expected to focus on IP and finance arrangements, to make sure that income is taxed where value is generated by people, not offshore, for example.
New OECD proposals regarding automated digital operations and e-commerce trade over the Internet are apparently not addressed in the proposals. The OECD is also thought to be developing tougher CbC rules.
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd. leon@h2cat.com


Tags economy Money taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by