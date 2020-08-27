It's not too late to push Trump's 'Peace to Prosperity' plan – opinion

With the announcement of the monumental peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates – which marks a shift in the paradigm in the Arab world from one of rejectionism to one of normalization – came parallel remarks regarding Israel’s policy vis-à-vis the areas beyond the 1949 armistice lines. Indeed, the UN and numerous Western countries simply could not praise the newfound peace without claiming Israel’s planned application of sovereignty over the areas had been suspended.The personalization and politicization of issues have become the norm in all things concerning the protracted conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, and have been particularly prevalent since US President Donald Trump proposed his “Peace to Prosperity” plan, meant to create a vision for peace. Unfortunately, the premise of the plan was ignored, and its details dominated the discourse, to the detriment of us all. On the Israeli side, while it initially seemed as though the government would move forward with applying sovereignty to areas beyond the 1949 armistice lines, if nothing else, it seems that among other things, COVID-19 has derailed such steps. But the prospects for a better future require that we do not sacrifice our long-term security for a short-term quarantine.When the day comes the pandemic has subsided and the economy is restored, and we do not now take steps toward peace – not only with the Arab world abroad, but with our Palestinian neighbors – then Israel’s diplomacy will be yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Missing the unique opportunity presented by the “Peace to Prosperity” plan – that levels the playing field and views Israelis and Palestinians as two people’s deserving of self-governance, with equal rights and responsibilities – may have long-term negative implications for Israel than the current pandemic and economic downturn.As the discussion about potential political divides continues to grow, the necessary universal steps seem to grow as well. The unity government was established to combat COVID-19, but must also play a role in securing Israel’s future and the human rights of all. Identifying the opportunity alongside the pandemic challenge, this government must act and set Israel on a course of security, stability and prosperity. The agreement with UAE highlights ability to advance prosperity to peace.In sharp contrast to past peace efforts with the Palestinians, this new plan presents a pathway to achieve parameters that will lead to something realistic and long-lasting. It focuses on the Palestinian people and their needs, prioritizing them above Palestinian leadership – whether in terms of human rights, anti-corruption, or criminal justice. While some may brand the plan’s magnifying glass on gross Palestinian violations as “pro-Israel,” the reality is that it is also “pro-Palestinian” – it is not a zero-sum game. When it comes to systemic incitement of youth, corruption and human rights violations, everyone loses.COVID-19 and the economy can only be remedied by dealing with the facts as they are, not as we wish them to be. The same is true regarding conflict resolution. The necessity of recognizing that the half a million Israelis living beyond the 1949 armistice lines are not the obstacle to peace and are not going anywhere is paramount. The quicker Israel can resolve the ambiguity of our intentions, the more clarity Israel will bring to the conflict. The "Vision for Peace" recalibrates the approach to the peace process to one that is about creating peace, and puts the Palestinians on a path toward a state, as opposed to past efforts that were about creating a Palestinian state but that may not have resulted in long-lasting peace. Empowering the people, and not their leadership, and giving the people agency for their own future is what is so important and unique in this plan, and is what has the potential to create a genuine paradigm shift in Israeli-Palestinian relations. The agreement with the UAE is a case study for what is possible, and how.The past decades of misplaced compassion given to a rejectionist Palestinian leadership that continues to commit gross human rights violations have been a huge disservice to both the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples. It is only when double standards are exposed and when leaders are held genuinely accountable that the culture of impunity can end, enabling real change.This is also the lesson that Israeli leaders must take to heart in this particular context, when it comes hopefully acting on – or perhaps sadly ignoring – the “Peace to Prosperity” vision.Michal Cotler-Wunsh is a member of Knesset for the Blue and White Party.Oded Revivi is mayor of Efrat and international liaison of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.