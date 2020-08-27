The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

It's not too late to push Trump's 'Peace to Prosperity' plan – opinion

In sharp contrast to past peace efforts with the Palestinians, this new plan presents a pathway to achieve parameters that will lead to something realistic and long-lasting.

By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH, ODED REVIVI  
AUGUST 27, 2020 20:25
An Israeli flag is seen at the Elon Moreh settlements, one of 15 pending enclave communities under the Trump plan. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
An Israeli flag is seen at the Elon Moreh settlements, one of 15 pending enclave communities under the Trump plan.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
With the announcement of the monumental peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates – which marks a shift in the paradigm in the Arab world from one of rejectionism to one of normalization – came parallel remarks regarding Israel’s policy vis-à-vis the areas beyond the 1949 armistice lines. Indeed, the UN and numerous Western countries simply could not praise the newfound peace without claiming Israel’s planned application of sovereignty over the areas had been suspended.
The personalization and politicization of issues have become the norm in all things concerning the protracted conflict between Palestinians and Israelis, and have been particularly prevalent since US President Donald Trump proposed his “Peace to Prosperity” plan, meant to create a vision for peace. Unfortunately, the premise of the plan was ignored, and its details dominated the discourse, to the detriment of us all.
On the Israeli side, while it initially seemed as though the government would move forward with applying sovereignty to areas beyond the 1949 armistice lines, if nothing else, it seems that among other things, COVID-19 has derailed such steps. But the prospects for a better future require that we do not sacrifice our long-term security for a short-term quarantine.
When the day comes the pandemic has subsided and the economy is restored, and we do not now take steps toward peace – not only with the Arab world abroad, but with our Palestinian neighbors – then Israel’s diplomacy will be yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Missing the unique opportunity presented by the “Peace to Prosperity” plan – that levels the playing field and views Israelis and Palestinians as two people’s deserving of self-governance, with equal rights and responsibilities – may have long-term negative implications for Israel than the current pandemic and economic downturn.
As the discussion about potential political divides continues to grow, the necessary universal steps seem to grow as well. The unity government was established to combat COVID-19, but must also play a role in securing Israel’s future and the human rights of all. Identifying the opportunity alongside the pandemic challenge, this government must act and set Israel on a course of security, stability and prosperity. The agreement with UAE highlights ability to advance prosperity to peace.
In sharp contrast to past peace efforts with the Palestinians, this new plan presents a pathway to achieve parameters that will lead to something realistic and long-lasting. It focuses on the Palestinian people and their needs, prioritizing them above Palestinian leadership – whether in terms of human rights, anti-corruption, or criminal justice. While some may brand the plan’s magnifying glass on gross Palestinian violations as “pro-Israel,” the reality is that it is also “pro-Palestinian” – it is not a zero-sum game. When it comes to systemic incitement of youth, corruption and human rights violations, everyone loses.
COVID-19 and the economy can only be remedied by dealing with the facts as they are, not as we wish them to be. The same is true regarding conflict resolution. The necessity of recognizing that the half a million Israelis living beyond the 1949 armistice lines are not the obstacle to peace and are not going anywhere is paramount. The quicker Israel can resolve the ambiguity of our intentions, the more clarity Israel will bring to the conflict.
The “Vision for Peace” recalibrates the approach to the peace process to one that is about creating peace, and puts the Palestinians on a path toward a state, as opposed to past efforts that were about creating a Palestinian state but that may not have resulted in long-lasting peace. Empowering the people, and not their leadership, and giving the people agency for their own future is what is so important and unique in this plan, and is what has the potential to create a genuine paradigm shift in Israeli-Palestinian relations. The agreement with the UAE is a case study for what is possible, and how.
The past decades of misplaced compassion given to a rejectionist Palestinian leadership that continues to commit gross human rights violations have been a huge disservice to both the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples. It is only when double standards are exposed and when leaders are held genuinely accountable that the culture of impunity can end, enabling real change.
This is also the lesson that Israeli leaders must take to heart in this particular context, when it comes hopefully acting on – or perhaps sadly ignoring – the “Peace to Prosperity” vision.
Michal Cotler-Wunsh is a member of Knesset for the Blue and White Party.
Oded Revivi is mayor of Efrat and international liaison of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.


Tags Peace Israeli Palestinian Conflict Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by