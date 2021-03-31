The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Middle East coexistence: A tale of two papal visits - opinion

The UAE embraced the pope's visit to show their seriousness about coexistence. Iraq's reluctance will only impede the nation.

By DAVID MEYERSON  
MARCH 31, 2021 20:24
POPE FRANCIS gestures as he arrives to lead a Mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, last month. (photo credit: AZAD LASHKARI / REUTERS)
POPE FRANCIS gestures as he arrives to lead a Mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq, last month.
(photo credit: AZAD LASHKARI / REUTERS)
 Looking out onto the sea of religious head coverings – a panoply of zucchettos, kippot, and taqiyahs – the desire for coexistence and tolerance was unmistakable. It was early 2019, and Abu Dhabi was in the midst of its first-ever visit from the leader of the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis. The trip was historic in innumerable ways. Its timing was also incredibly apropos, taking place during what the Emirates had dubbed the Year of Tolerance.
At the heart of the ambitious papal schedule was a desire to cultivate interfaith dialogue among the three Abrahamic religions – Muslims, Christians and Jews. Global news coverage understandably focused on the trip’s signature event, a Sunday Mass service in the national football stadium attended by tens of thousands of Catholics from around the world. However, it was gatherings such as the intimate ceremony held the night before Mass, attended by leaders of all three Abrahamic faiths, which highlighted the desire of the Emiratis to be truly inclusive of all religious backgrounds.
The same, it would appear, cannot be said for the pope’s most recent trip to Iraq - at least as it pertains to the full embrace of all Abrahamic faiths. The moving scene of Christians and Muslims coming together in a place where just a few years earlier war crimes and religious atrocities had taken place was incredibly powerful. And while the visit has been rightly heralded as inspiring, uplifting, and transformative for the country’s besieged Christian community – one that desperately needed an injection of hope – it was nevertheless a missed opportunity for religious pluralism in Iraq and the broader Middle East.
While the full story of religious diversity thriving in the UAE has only recently come to light, Iraq had a remarkable history of religious tolerance and successful coexistence. Although many decades now removed, there was a time when Baghdad was seen as one of the epicenters of the Jewish world. During the first half of the 20th century, Baghdad’s Jewish community was over 130,000, making up over 25% of the city’s overall population. Jewish life was so intertwined with Iraqi culture as a whole that in 1947 Renée Dangor – whose grandfather was once the chief rabbi of Baghdad – was awarded the title of Miss Iraq.
Yet, not even 75 years later, when Iraq hosted one of the most important events in its modern history, Jews were by all accounts nowhere to be found. It has been reported that despite Vatican desires for a public Jewish presence during his visit, no such attendance was allowed to materialize. Although the number of Jews residing in Iraq has precipitously dwindled to at best the single digits in recent years, there are still tens of thousands living throughout the diaspora – some of whom would likely have welcomed the opportunity to safely return to a land where their families have deep roots.
Conversely, during the various functions held during the pope’s visit to Abu Dhabi, Jewish people were welcomed with open arms. Even those – more than 18 months before the signing of the Abraham Accords – with significant connections to the State of Israel. I witnessed this desire for interfaith dialogue firsthand.
With no secret made about the fact I had spent several years serving as a regional political director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, I was given the opportunity to help lead a delegation of Western thought leaders – primarily journalists and academics – to Abu Dhabi for the papal visit. Throughout my time in the UAE, I consistently encountered sincerity, tolerance and a genuine curiosity toward both my faith and strong support for the Jewish state.
My experience in this regard was far from unique. Numerous rabbis participated in events throughout the pope’s visit, including several who were prominently featured at the Global Conference of Human Fraternity that ran concurrently with the trip. In high-level meetings our delegation held with senior Emirati officials, religious tolerance was a frequent discussion topic. The UAE’s views toward Israel were discussed openly and on the record. The minister for culture proudly showed the group Jewish artifacts that were displayed in the Louvre Abu Dhabi. 
All of this was taking place at a time when formal relations between the UAE and Israel still did not exist. Moving these types of conversations into the public sphere was likely intended to serve as yet another trial balloon, helping gauge both foreign and domestic reactions to a new Middle East paradigm. There is little doubt that the groundwork for the aforementioned Abraham Accords was years in the making.
However, it is equally clear that the Emiratis were ready to capitalize on this type of momentous occasion. They saw the pope’s historic visit as not only a way to show the world they were serious about coexistence, but perhaps more importantly, their own population as well. The Emirati leadership made a strategic choice to publicly highlight an important segment of their population – the hundreds of thousands of Catholics who hail from every corner of the globe but now call the UAE home.
The Iraqi government’s ostensible reluctance to similarly embrace all faiths – including their long history with Jews – will only impede their nation’s road to recovery. Unfortunately, it will also delay an opportunity decades in the making to once again serve as a global beacon of hope for religious tolerance and coexistence.
The writer is a former regional political director for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), who is now a public affairs consultant based in London. 


Tags Iraq religion United Arab Emirates Pope Francis Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's police too quick to shoot first, ask questions later

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by