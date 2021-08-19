The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

Palestinian firefighters helping to fight the Jerusalem wildfire was a symbolic act that brought some teeth to the far-off idea that we must share the land and protect it together.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
AUGUST 19, 2021 20:55
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at a press conference, on August 18, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen speaking at a press conference, on August 18, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett should speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
There have been important signs and gestures recently that point to a real opportunity to improve relations between the Palestinians and Israel. The acrimony of the past could be melted by important steps from this government, especially in light of the Palestinians sending firefighting equipment and personnel to help Israel put out the fires near Jerusalem this week.
That was a symbolic act that brought some teeth to the far-off idea that we must share the land and protect it together.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz conveyed a message of appreciation to the Palestinian Authority through COGAT, following the PA’s offer to assist in the firefighting efforts. “I would like to thank PA Chairman Abbas for his initiative to send the firefighters who came to assist Israel today,” he said. “Mutual care and saving human lives are common interests to us all.”
That ray of light comes as important diplomatic moves are taking place in the region. Reports say that British MI6 chief Richard Moore was recently scheduled to meet with Abbas. US CIA Chief William Burns was also in Israel and Ramallah this month. Together it illustrates the importance of Israel to Western allies, and also the importance that can be placed on regional stability and security.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Egyptian Intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Abbas Kamel (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Egyptian Intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Abbas Kamel (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
For instance, Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Chief Abbas Kamel went to Ramallah on Wednesday “within the framework of Egypt’s efforts to support the Palestinian-Israeli peace process in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,” according to Egyptian reports. Abbas received Kamel upon his arrival in Ramallah.
“Kamel delivered to Abbas a message from President Sisi, who underlined Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause,” Al-Ahram reported. Kamel also met Bennett and his national security adviser, who highlighted the importance of safeguarding the Egyptian-sponsored ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of peace in the region.
There is more. Two Jordanian military helicopters came to Ramallah recently to take Abbas to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II. This important meeting included the head of the PA’s General Intelligence Service Majed Faraj, head of General Authority of Civil Affairs Hussein Al-Sheikh, and Foreign Minister Riad Malki.
These are all signs of wheels moving. From Jordan to Egypt there are indications of warming ties with Israel. More public events and official visits are planned, with Bennett expected to travel to Egypt in the coming weeks.
However, when it comes to Israel-Palestinian relations, the lack of public events is self-evident: there are no major face-to-face meetings planned.
“I hope and believe that the positive conversation will lead to the opening of lines of communication between me and my PA counterparts, advancing peace and security for both peoples,” Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said in a tweet last month. This came after he spoke to Abbas on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday.
Gantz has said he is in favor of strengthening the PA to counter common threats, such as the fight against terror.
“The most desirable change in my view is to strengthen the Palestinian Authority as much as possible, and not to let Hamas be the one that sets the agenda, not in the area of the Gaza Strip nor in Gaza itself,” Gantz said in July.
Now, on the eve of his trip to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden – who likely has his own ideas on the peace process –  Bennett can seize the opportunity for bold moves. Abbas may not be the desired Palestinian leader with whom Israel would like to deal, but he is still in power, and he has kept the West Bank predominantly free of violence and terror against Israel. There has been no third Intifada, despite numerous clashes and attempts by extremists to exploit the clashes.
Unfortunately, Israel and the PA have very little engagement today beyond security coordination. While there may be no magic peace deal on the horizon, there’s no reason that the two neighbors can’t begin to work together on certain areas of common interest, as demonstrated by this week’s joint firefighting efforts.
The region needs stability. Before Bennett’s trip to Washington, there is no better time than now for him to reach out to Abbas.


Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

