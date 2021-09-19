The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - opinion

As we sit in our deliberately flimsy sukkot this year, we must each reflect on the importance of taking responsibility for making sure our homes are safe.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 20:21
EXALTING IN Sukkot at the Western Wall (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
EXALTING IN Sukkot at the Western Wall
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The weeklong Sukkot festival, which begins tonight, is a special time, especially in Israel, where temporary booths built by religious and non-religious Jews can be found everywhere. These tabernacles recall the way the Children of Israel traveled the desert for 40 years after the Exodus from Egypt. They are also a powerful reminder of our fragility and vulnerability.
People leave their homes to eat and/or sleep in these flimsy constructions with roofing that has gaps wide enough to see the sky.
Celebrating Sukkot during a global pandemic for the second year running already heightens our sense of impermanence and vulnerability. This year, however, it is appropriate for people to keep in mind another field in which our human fragility is evident.
In June, the deadly Surfside building collapse in Florida took the lives of 98 people. Although the inquiry into the disaster is ongoing, it is clear that some of the faults in the building were apparent at the time of the tragedy but were not acted upon.
In Israel, a disaster was narrowly averted this month when a member of the Fire and Rescue Services, who was summoned to check strange noises and cracks in a tenement building in Holon, was wise enough to insist on the immediate complete evacuation of the block. The following day, the building collapsed, taking with it all the belongings of the 36 families but without injuries or loss of life.
It’s not hard to imagine what would have happened had the Fire and Rescue Services not ordered the evacuation.
Collapsed building in Holon (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) Collapsed building in Holon (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Headlines screamed, “A miracle in Holon,” but the “miracle” occurred because action was taken in time. 
As noted by The Jerusalem Post’s Zev Stub, the Israel Builders Association claims as many as 80,000 buildings, comprising 300,000 apartments, are in danger of collapse and need reconstruction work in the coming years to avoid disaster.
“We published this in a report that we submitted to the government in 2017, but this is something we have been saying for years,” IBA Deputy Director-General Shay Pauzner said. “The message is that Israel needs to start thinking strategically about this because we are in the danger zone.”
Construction standards in Israel have improved significantly in recent years, but older buildings are at risk, according to the IBA. Natural aging and the corrosion of the concrete and steel beams, particularly in buildings exposed to salt and humidity along the Mediterranean coastline, the effects of small tremors over the years and, in some cases, improperly constructed additions all take a toll.
There is currently no requirement for either residents or local authorities to carry out periodic checks even on older, at-risk buildings. Such checks could help identify problems before they reach a critical, life-endangering stage. Perhaps such checks could be made a prerequisite for insurance and mortgage purposes.
Israel has two forms of the so-called TAMA 38 program that are relevant to improving the safety of housing. In both versions, the contractor covers the costs with extra housing, while the homeowners gain larger and more modern apartments.
In one, contractors strengthen existing buildings by adding elevators and an outer “envelope” and in return are able to build one or two more stories that they can sell. The other program is known as pinui-binui, a raze-and-rebuild urban renewal project in which the old building is completely demolished and a new building, usually a tower, is built to replace it.
Unfortunately, such programs do not work outside the major cities where there is less demand for housing and the projects are not financially viable for contractors. Other incentives must be found in such cases. It cannot be that residents of areas at high earthquake risk, such as Beit She’an, Tiberias and Safed, are unable to upgrade the safety of their homes.
Safety is not a luxury. As we sit in our deliberately flimsy sukkot this year, we must each reflect on the importance of taking responsibility for making sure our homes are safe and to ensure the government realizes that this is of no less importance than security and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
    


Tags Sukkot urban renewal Surfside condo collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by