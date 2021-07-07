The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Reflections on Gaza and antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments - opinion

‘We viewed ourselves as grasshoppers and they viewed us as grasshoppers.’ (Numbers 13:33) Cause and effect. No one respects an individual, a society or a country that does not respect itself.

By MARK RUTENBERG  
JULY 7, 2021 20:49
ASHKELON RESIDENTS gather in a public bomb shelter during a rocket barrage fired from the Gaza Strip in May. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
ASHKELON RESIDENTS gather in a public bomb shelter during a rocket barrage fired from the Gaza Strip in May.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Many Israelis seem bewildered at one of the unfortunate outcomes of the last conflagration from Gaza: a decreased understanding of Israel’s situation and an increase in anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment. They should not be so bewildered as this outcome is an entirely predictable result of Israel’s own behavior.
Several Americans I spoke with during the last Gaza conflict (and during the three almost identical conflicts preceding it) asked the same simple question: What do you think would happen if control of Sonora, Mexico was taken over by al-Qaeda or some other terrorist group bent on the destruction of the United States, and they then indiscriminately launched thousands of rockets at Dallas, Austin, El Paso and Houston with the aim of killing the maximum number of civilians, and with the hope of generating maximum terror by at least some of them hitting kindergartens, schools, and hospitals?
Every American knows what would happen. The US military would immediately invade Sonora, destroy al-Qaeda, and either permanently occupy the territory or at a minimum control it until a government that could be assured to not be hostile to the US would do so. The US military would do this regardless of the casualties or consequences, because the highest obligation of any government is to protect the lives of its citizens and because ensuring that protection is what the US military exists for.
This is not just the case for the US. Every citizen of virtually every country in the world knows what would happen if a similar scenario to Gaza occurred on its own borders, if a hostile force launched missiles into its territory with the aim of wantonly killing its civilians. They would immediately invade that hostile territory and wage a war to control it. No country would even consider asking other foreign leaders if it had a right to defend itself. The question itself would be absurd.
THE FACT that Israel has not done what every citizen of every other country in the world instinctively knows their own government would do understandably results in the increasingly widespread assumption that Israel is not a normal country with normal rights. The instinctive and not unreasonable conclusion of many people is that those nasty Israelis must have really wronged those Palestinian people in some major way if they continue to tolerate missiles launched by those Palestinians hitting their villages, towns and cities. Anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment is the inevitable result.
The upcoming fast day of Tisha Be’av commemorates the destruction of the two temples, the resultant exiles, and the numerous other disasters in our history that originated in a lack of self-respect. The spies who returned on Tisha Be’av and who were intimidated by the size of the forces they would need to fight tellingly reported to Moses and the people, “We looked upon ourselves as grasshoppers and they looked at us as grasshoppers.” (Numbers 13:33) Cause and effect. No one respects an individual, a society or a country that does not respect itself.
After Oslo led to thousands of civilian deaths and three Gaza wars, Israel needs to revert to the proactive defense philosophy on which it was founded. The public and international relations will take care of themselves. Because the world respects those who respect themselves, Israel’s international standing was never higher than it was in July 1967, and the subsequent international anti-Israel campaign that began in the 1980s was the direct result of demonstrating that it did not believe its own story. There was no Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement before Oslo.
The people running Israel’s hasbara (public diplomacy) campaign now have a new strategy to counter increasing anti-Israel sentiment: “Why I love Israel” posters with pictures of lovely beaches and gay-rights parades designed to appeal to the international Left that increasingly disdains this country.
While it is indeed important that citizens love their country, the appropriate goal of foreign relations is not to be loved but to be respected. It is high time that we learn the underlying lesson of Tisha Be’av: The inevitable consequence of viewing ourselves as grasshoppers is that others will do the same.
The writer leads an Israeli research team developing technology to prevent mortality from pancreatic cancer.


Tags Gaza Israeli Palestinian Conflict antisemitism Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by