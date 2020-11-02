The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Remain Strong

Trump may be popular in Israel, but Biden is no less a friend.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 22:04
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
AMERICAN AND ISRAELI flags fly during a demonstration in support of Israel at the US Capitol in 2002.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Whatever happens in Tuesday’s American presidential election, one thing is certain: The US and Israel will surely maintain their close relationship based on shared values and interests.
Advocates for US President Donald Trump’s reelection and supporters of Democratic candidate Joe Biden have long lists of reasons why each is a better candidate when it comes to Israel.
But no matter which way one leans, one element that’s paramount is that both candidates support the Jewish State.
Trump checked off many items on Israel supporters’ wish lists, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, recognizing Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights and changing US policy so settlements would not be viewed as automatically illegal. His administration fostered the Abraham Accords and brokered peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He also helped Israel normalize relations with Sudan, ushering in an era in which the Arab League’s “three nos” declared in Khartoum in 1967 - no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel and no peace with Israel - have become increasingly irrelevant and the Palestinians no longer have veto power over Israel’s ties with nations of the region. Trump also pulled the US out of the Iran deal, which had given the mullahs of Tehran a path to a nuclear weapon that would be a threat to Israel and the world.
As long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office, Trump is perceived by many Israelis as an easier president for the Israeli government to face. Netanyahu and Trump appear to be in sync on many policy issues, and the Trump administration has had a “no daylight” policy, keeping any disagreements – such as on Israel using Chinese companies to build vital infrastructure – relatively quiet.
The Biden campaign has said the former vice president’s style is also to keep disagreements between allies, such as Israel, behind the scenes and to maintain a publicly united front. Still, he and Netanyahu have a drastically different view on settlements and Biden has said that he would want to try and find a way to get the Iran deal back on track, an accord that Netanyahu fought with every diplomatic and political weapon in his arsenal in 2015.
But anyone who is concerned about confrontations between Netanyahu or any other potential Israel prime minister with Biden should be reassured by the former vice president’s record, going back nearly 50 years. He has decades of voting in support of Israel in the US Senate, including for the bill to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. He has met with every Israeli prime minister going back to Golda Meir, and passes what has become known as the “kishke test” – the understanding, in his gut, why Israel is important to the Jewish people.
“My father would say, were he a Jew, he would never, never entrust the security of his people to any individual nation, no matter how good and how noble it was, like the United States,” Biden once said. Biden is a strong advocate of a two-state solution, out of a concern for keeping Israel Jewish and democratic. As various Obama administration alumni memoirs have shown, vice president Biden often pushed back on then-president Barack Obama’s pressure on Israel.
Netanyahu and other Israeli officials should keep this in mind, as well, if a President Biden is sworn in to office in January.
As Netanyahu himself said last month, after he was asked if he felt Trump put him on the spot asking if “Sleepy Joe” could have brokered normalization between Israel and Sudan, bipartisan support for Israel in the US is very important, and he has worked with and had disagreements with Republican and Democrat US presidents. Netanyahu expressed hope that regardless of who wins, he will be able to work together to continue the policies that brought three Arab states to make peace with Israel.
This is the correct attitude for Netanyahu and Israelis to have. Trump may be popular in Israel, but Biden is no less a friend.
That is why no matter who wins Tuesday’s election, the next president will be an ally of Israel who will strengthen the US-Israel relationship for the next four years.


Tags Elections Joe Biden us israel relations Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by