The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy

“We must find ways to live together, not necessarily to decide in favor of one or another direction.”

By YEDIDIA Z. STERN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 12:19
Hebrew University of Jerusalem law professor Ruth Gavison speaks in the Knesset in 2017. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem law professor Ruth Gavison speaks in the Knesset in 2017.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Among all the jurists of the last generation, the late Ruth Gavison stood out as an intellectual beacon. She was blessed with unusual acuity and intellectual brilliance, creativity and courageous thought, a broad education, curiosity, and meticulous attention to detail. Her professional writings, carved out by an analytical razor and nourished by a sharp critical sense, were marked by sparks of inspiration, leaving a powerful professional impact on leading jurists throughout the Western world.
The academic career that won her the Israel Prize was not enough for Ruth. Her commitment to the State of Israel and to Israeli society was unparalleled, and Ruth served the role of a public intellectual of the first order. This was expressed in her many positions: president of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel; a fellow of research institutes, including the Israel Democracy Institute, where we worked together; a member of many public committees; Rabbi Yaakov Meidan’s partner in drafting a covenant to formulate the relations between religion and state; and many more.
Audiences at her lectures found themselves breathless as they tried to follow her complex and sophisticated trends of thought, spun with stunning fluency and giving a voice to her fiery spirit. When Ruth, her mane of white hair waving from side to side, spoke – magic filled the room.
If she had read these remarks, she would have seethed at my wasting words about her, the individual, rather than about her ideas.
What then, are the main points of her ideas on the key issue with which Israeli society is grappling today – the relations between the political and the judicial?
Over the past two years, Ruth was part of a group of professors who are preparing an online course on Israeli identity – a unique course to be offered by all institutions of higher education in Israel. Last week, during a discussion about the content of the course, Ruth, at my request, sent me a short document that can be seen as something of a visionary “last will and testament” on the future of our society and our country. It distills her doctrine of democracy, in the spirit of the liberal nationalism that was hers. Its main points are as follows:
ISRAELI SOCIETY is made up of several identity groups, each with its own interests and visions, all of them engaged in a perpetual arm-wrestling match. We must create a balance between what unites us – the civic partnership that does not distinguish among these groups – and what divides us, the ideological arguments that must be addressed rather than suppressed. “We must find ways to live together, not necessarily to decide in favor of one or another direction.”
How can this balance be achieved? The bedrock on which such a balance rests is a formal democracy in which all citizens are equal. Though it is indeed essential, this bedrock is not enough. No less significant is the imperative to preserve Israel’s unique character – nationally, ethnically, religiously and historically – and to recognize that Israel is not only democratic but also Jewish.
These two defining characteristics are in constant tension, but both must be nurtured. “Jewish and democratic” is a vision “that cannot be relegated to a subordinate place,” even though not all citizens agree on this vision, nor accept it.
Furthermore, there is also a constant tension between formal democracy, the principle of majority rule, and the defense of human rights, the latter requiring setting limits to what the majority can impose on individuals and minority groups. Human rights are based on ethical concepts that derive from the defense of human dignity, “which can be a religious or a liberal value.” However – and this is where Ruth’s unique perspective is brought to light – limits must be set to the scope of the discourse on human rights, “so as not to castrate politics.”
Gavison strived to forge a dynamic balance – which she did not believe must be anchored in a written constitution – among three elements: “political arrangements,” resulting from citizens’ exercise of their right to vote; “social arrangements,” which are based on decentralized mechanisms of local and contractual decisions; and “the defense of rights” – the only one of these three that falls under the purview of the courts.
According to this division – and in contrast to the current situation in Israel – “a relatively broad space” would remain “for political and social struggles and conflicts, about specific arrangements.” Not everything is justiciable.
It is incumbent on all citizens to fight for their own beliefs and interests, but they must also recognize the legitimacy of decisions that have been made, even if these do not match their own beliefs.
With the noteworthy exception of blatant infringements of human rights, the discourse on rights must not be invoked in the context of ideological battles.
Ruth was opposed to the judicialization process, through which the courts have expanded the scope of their authority. She believed that the discourse on rights is not the appropriate tool for settling key constitutional and political issues, in light of the fact that it takes recourse to rigid principles that impair the flexibility that is needed to effectively manage controversy and conflict. Thus, for example, she opposed the legislation of the Nation-State Basic Law.
I knew Ruth for more than 25 years. These were the last lines she wrote to me, only a few days before her untimely death: “Israeli society is currently in crisis, but its social and political roots are more robust and resilient than the polarizing discourse. Our academic course on democracy, Jewish nationalism, and human rights must serve to fortify the sense among all the components of Israeli society – individuals and groups – that they are partners in working towards its flourishing development, and are free to sound their voice and act to promote their own interests.” I see this as the essence of her testament.
The late Ruth Gavison was a moral compass and a strategic asset for Israeli society. We have now lost a source of inspiration for many. Even though her life’s song has gone silent, her students, her beliefs and her incisive perspectives remain here to keep her ideas and her convictions alive.
The writer is a law professor at Bar-Ilan University and a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute.


Tags ruth gavison Equality liberal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by