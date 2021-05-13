The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Shavuot: Getting ready for the holiday amid riots, rockets - opinion

We are getting ready for Shavuot. We have to prepare to gather around Mount Sinai and not be frightened by the thunder and lightning around us.

By HADASSAH CHEN  
MAY 13, 2021 14:27
The Shavuot table. (photo credit: MOUSSYAH CHEN)
The Shavuot table.
(photo credit: MOUSSYAH CHEN)
 I want to feel light like a perfect lemon meringue pie, soft like Mrs. Lazar’s sponge cake, and creamy like my grandma’s tiramisu. I don’t want to think of sirens, missiles or running for shelter.
Not now. We are getting ready for Shavuot. We have to prepare to gather around Mount Sinai and not be frightened by the thunder and lightning around us.
We need to renew our holy vow with God and accept again the Torah with total faith and devotion.
“Na’ase ve’nishma,” we all answered with love and fear of God almost 3,000 years ago. So strong was our faith as we stood at the bottom of the mountain watching what seemed like the end of the world.
“We shall do, and only then we shall listen.”
That is the key to the unique relationship between a beautiful nation like ours and our God. Just like the beautiful relationship between a husband and a wife, as in I usually do the “do” part while he is busy fulfilling the “listen” part.
Not that I am complaining about my better half. I am just underlying a fact of human nature. It seems like the word na’ase was passed down the generations from woman to woman and nishma was the part men were more focused on.
I am not picking a fight. There’s enough tension already in the air in Israel, which brings me back to the dreamy desserts I am planning for the holy Shavuot meal.
As day zero approaches, or more accurately, day 50 of my counting calories... sorry, of the Omer, when I have cleansed my soul and tightened my waistline for 49 days, so I can come to Shavuot with real spiritual awe to be ready to accept the Torah again and physically be able to fit in my new flower dress, size 38.
My prize is a marathon of no calorie-counting and just eating my favorite foods from the moment the sun sets on the eve of Shavuot to the moment it will set again the day after.
I am Italian, so for me, Shavuot is pasta, lasagna, tortellini with cream, ravioli al pesto, eggplant Parmesan, tiramisu finishing with a good espresso with panna (whipped cream).
My longing to be in Italy is so strong that I literally start having visions of my “bella Italia” in Jerusalem. But if I can’t be in Italy, at least I can eat like an Italian.
Not that I don’t love Jerusalem, but as a true Italian I need to go back often to just breathe the land a little, its noises, its flavors. I need to get lost at least once a year in a small market in some remote old town and just stumble in a small shop where old ladies with big aprons fold the ravioli with their hands and lay them neatly on a checkered towels ready to be cooked.
Everyone smiles there, everyone is happy, the land of no worries, freedom, pretty faces, gorgeous men and elegant women who pick flowers at the Thursday market with a Chanel bag and Gucci loafers.
OK, Hadassah, stay focused on your meal for Shavuot. I plan it as if I will be hosting in a palazzo in Florence.
It all starts when I do my shopping. Usually, my shopping starts by getting my foot squashed by the carriage behind me. I start swearing in Italian so no one understands except for my daughters, who are highly embarrassed by my behavior.
The line to the fridges where all kinds of creams and cheeses are amassed, with crazy deals like “take five pay for three, minus two divided by four.” By the time you figure it out, there’s nothing left.
THE BEST is when you get to the vegetables, take an onion and realize you provoked a small earthquake and all the onions are sliding down toward you. So you quickly move away, trying to go unnoticed when you hear one old lady who has watched you from the beginning and screams, “Slicha, lama at lo marima?” (Why can’t you pick up?) There goes another Italian swearword into the air.
There are too many people with way too much food in their carts, and too many kids sitting in cart seats with dripping icicles crying that they need to pee.
Women look exhausted, there is tension, no one wants to wait in line and we all need to get back home, unpack and start cooking. I can’t breathe, get me out of here.
Once home, I need to sort out the shopping, put it away neatly, start going through a mental list of what I will cook first, because when it comes to cooking Italian I get serious.
I switch on the Italian channel I usually listen to when I am busy in the kitchen and realize how mentally far removed the Italians are from where I am now. They are discussing different vaccines and why the country still needs curfew at night because of the coronavirus and how the population needs to get back to work right away.
As I peel the tomatoes for the sauce I am about to create, I think how much more ahead we are as a country in Israel. I wait for some mentions of the missile attack only to hear some very opinionated Italian VIPs who seem to be very uncomfortable in condemning the Palestinians for attacking us on Yom Yerushalayim, but feel safer in criticizing Israel for its overreaction.
I turn off the TV.
We have no one, only God, I think as I throw the Barilla penne in hot water.
With all due respect to the Italians, my love for my birth country, my passion for its food and its people, where are you when I need your support?
My thoughts are deep and complicated and the pasta has overcooked. “Hadassah it’s not al dente!” my grandmother’s housekeeper, Rita, would scream when I was a girl learning how to cook pasta. Pasta, to be perfect, needs to be al dente. You taste it with your teeth so it shouldn’t be too soft.
Usually by the time Shavuot starts, I am exhausted. I have been cooking for three days straight, shopping with kids, buying new clothes, making flower arrangements for the table, and inviting people. I am not complaining. I am blessed that I can do all this.
As we finally sat down at a gorgeous table on Shavuot eve last year, and all my guests were perfectly seated, my kids all dressed in new clothes and looking happy, my food bubbling on the hot platta, I remember taking a moment and looking around with pride.
Na’ase ve’nishma. I did it all.
My husband welcomes everyone, smiles at everyone, opens the bottle of wine, and voila! With a lot of savoir faire, he pours cups to the guests, makes sure everyone got some wine, and raises his cup to make kiddush.
That is what my husband did.
Nishma. He listened.
He lovingly listened to me complaining that I am tired, me screaming at the kids, me doing sponja late at night, me preparing the table.
He is such a good listener.
May this Shavuot bring us full redemption as we accept and promise again to follow the Torah with all its laws, those we understand, and those that are beyond our comprehension.
We accept our God unified as a nation and we renew our love to Hashem for having chosen us as a favorite among all the nations.
I might be longing for my Italia, but my heart and soul belong here with all of my brothers and sisters from all over the world, together united, strong and fearless.
May Hashem protect us from our enemy and from ourselves!
Remember women, we are the na’ase. Stay strong. And if you make pasta, only al dente.
Chag sameach.                                                                         
The writer is from Italy, lives in Jerusalem and heads HadassahChen Productions. A director and performer, she also heads the Keren Navah Ruth Foundation, in memory of her daughter, to assist families with sick children. hjm74@hotmail.com


Tags Jerusalem rockets shavuot jewish riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

Shavuot: The voice of God in the revelation on Sinai

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by