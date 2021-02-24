The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

'Squeezing' Hamas will not bring captive Israelis home - opinion

The “squeeze Hamas policy” of the past 13 and half years has not worked at all. Perhaps it is time to try something new.

By GERSHON BASKIN  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 22:09
Israelis Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed being held by Hamas in Gaza (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY/FACEBOOK)
Israelis Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed being held by Hamas in Gaza
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY/FACEBOOK)
 The speedy return of the young Israeli woman from captivity in Syria presses the question why was the deal done so quickly while Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, two soldiers killed in action, and Avera Mengistu and Hisham A-Sayed, two Israeli civilians presumed to be alive, are still in Gaza after more than six years? 
There are many answers, the main ones being that the deal for the young woman had a low price tag to it and Vladimir Putin, who mediated, has actual power over Bashar Assad. Hamas, on the other hand, is not under the control of any outside power and the price tag attached to the deal to release the four Israelis is still much too high for any Israeli government to pay.  
When mediated negotiations began between Israel and Hamas, originally only for the return of the two bodies of the Israeli soldiers, the Israeli position was bodies for bodies. Israel had in its possession the bodies of a lot of Gazan combatants killed in action that were taken out of Gaza. Hamas responded that before they were even willing to begin negotiations, Israel had to release the 68 Hamas prisoners Israel re-arrested in the Shuvu Achim (“Bring our bothers home”) operation in June 2014, following the kidnapping and murder of Naftali Fraenkel, Gil-Ad Shaer, and Eyal Yifrah. 
The 68 prisoners were previously released in the Schalit deal in October 2011. Hamas claimed that Israel violated the terms of the agreement for their release and that none of them were connected to the killing of the Gush Etzion teens. Hamas’s claims were not wrong. For most of the past five years ,Hamas has demanded that Israel release all of the ex-Schalit prisoners (as they call them) with the exception of any of them that returned to violence against the terms of their release agreement. Over the past years, more than 20 of them have been released as their new prison terms expired and there now remain about 42 ex-Schalit prisoners in Israeli jails. Over the past year, it seems that Hamas has agreed that about 40 of them would be released as part of a new deal and not as a down payment that Israel has totally refused to pay. 
Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, have promised his people that he would release thousands of Palestinian prisoners in a new exchange deal with Israel. That is not going to happen. There is 100% assuredness in Israel that Goldin and Shaul were killed in battle. Mengistu and A-Sayed crossed into Gaza on their own, they are civilians not military, they are both mentally ill and Israel views them as humanitarian cases who should be brought home without any price being paid. 
Hamas claims that they are holding at least one living soldier and they demand no less than the 1,000 prisoners they got in exchange for Gilad Schalit. I have yet to meet a Palestinian who believes that there is no living Israeli soldier being held in Gaza. 
Sinwar set the bar very high and it is almost impossible for him to agree to less, even more so before elections in Hamas. Israel has made it very clear that it will not release a single new prisoner with Israeli blood on their hands. In addition to the trauma that the Israeli political and military echelons sense today regarding the Schalit deal (at the time of the Schalit deal 86% of Israelis supported it), there is no Israeli public pressure on the government to give in to Hamas demands.
In the Schalit negotiations, an understanding was reached through Egyptian mediation already in December 2006, six months after Schalit’s abduction, that Israel would release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for Schalit’s return. That number remained the same over the next five years. The core of the serious negotiations between Israel and Hamas, after David Meidan took over the job of bringing Schalit home, was to mitigate the risks to the Israeli public from the large release. 
At that time, the military establishment (military intel, Shin Bet, Mossad and the police) wanted the most dangerous prisoners to be removed from the Hamas list. These were the Palestinians who were responsible for killing hundreds of Israelis. They wanted another group of 25 prisoners to be deported from the country forever. They demanded that the majority of West Bank prisoners be sent to Gaza. All of those Israeli conditions were met with the exception of the last – 50% minus one of the West Bank prisoners were sent to Gaza. 
TODAY, THE Israeli military assessment is different and they do not want any released prisoners to be sent from the West Bank abroad or to Gaza. They hold a smaller risk when they are in the West Bank, where they can be fully monitored by Israel. 
The gap between Israel and Hamas, even after more than six years, remains very wide. Israel will not release prisoners who have killed Israelis and Hamas will not agree on a deal without them. Israel has apparently agreed to increase the number of prisoners they are willing to release, including women, minors and sick prisoners – but none who have Israeli blood on their hands. 
The demands of the Goldin family to squeeze Hamas by tightening the siege on Gaza is exactly what Israel has been doing since Hamas took over Gaza in June 2007. It doesn’t seem to be creating more moderate neighbors – rather quite the opposite. The trust gap between Israel and Hamas in both directions makes negotiating almost impossible. 
During the Schalit negotiations, the trust gap was overcome by the relationship that had been built up by Dr. Ghazi Hamad, then the Hamas deputy foreign minister, and myself, that allowed us to break the rules of negotiating by putting our cards on the table and agreeing to the middle ground from the outset. The trust that existed between Ghazi Hamad and Ahmad Jaabri enabled Ghazi to push forward with me. The trust that was behind my relationship David Meidan allowed for the convening of the secret back channel and its success in reaching a breakthrough. None of those conditions exist today.  
Hamad does not have the same relationship with Sinwar that he had with Jaabri. Without a clear sign from the Hamas side of a willingness to run a secret direct back channel, Israel will not give the green light for the channel. Egypt has demanded full control over the mediation, yet Egypt has far less control over Hamas than Putin’s control over Syria. 
The “squeeze Hamas policy” of the past 13 and half years has not worked at all. Perhaps it is time to try something new. I have suggested this in the past each time I write about Gaza. How about relating to the 1.3 million people living in Gaza as neighbors, potentially even good neighbors, instead of 1.3 million people dedicated to killing us? I am not suggesting removing defenses and letting down our guard. I am suggesting changing disks and starting to care about the humanitarian disaster that we are partners in creating. 
It has been reported that Israel has agreed to allow Qatar to provide the resources to double the amount of electricity produced in Gaza, which means that most people will soon have electricity for eight hours per day. That is certainly an improvement and maybe a new direction. I hope so. On the other hand, reflecting what the majority right-wing parties in Israel believe, in an interview with Assaf Liberman on Channel 11, ex-justice minister Ayelet Shaked was asked: “So you say Israel shouldn’t bring vaccines and the Gazans can just die of corona?” “That’s right,” she said. “As long as they hold our soldiers’ bodies they can deal on their own... not even humanitarian aid.”
The writer is a political and social entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to the State of Israel and to peace between Israel and her neighbors. His latest book, In Pursuit of Peace in Israel and Palestine, was published by Vanderbilt University Press. It is now out in Arabic and in Portuguese as well.


Tags Gaza Hamas Avera Mengistu Hadar Goldin Oron Shaul Hisham al-Sayed
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by