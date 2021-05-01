The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Tel Aviv’s pioneering boutique Hotel Montefiore is back

Twelve years ago, the Montefiore Hotel became the first boutique hotel in the city that doesn’t sleep. The past year saw it struggling to survive but now the hotel and its iconic restaurant are back.

By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN  
MAY 1, 2021 16:50
SPACIOUS AND bright, the rooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling books in multiple languages (photo credit: Courtesy)
SPACIOUS AND bright, the rooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling books in multiple languages
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tel Aviv in 1924 was booming. With a population of some 25,000 people, houses were being completed at a rate of two a day. The gorgeous three-story building that is home to the Montefiore Hotel was built in an eclectic architectural style in that year, just before the no-nonsense Bauhaus style mushroomed across the city. And that’s nice because this preserved edifice oozes a colonial flair with its large European-style windows and balconies outside, while inside its dark wooden floors, pressed-tin ceilings, and plush leather-cushioned seats shaded by palms conjure up a bygone era.
A dozen years ago, this became the first boutique hotel in the city that doesn’t sleep. Together with its chic restaurant, it became the place to see and be seen by Israelis and international tourists alike.
But while it never really shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, this past year has seen it maneuvering to survive. At one point it was renting out its 12 rooms on a long-term basis to locals.
But now the Hotel Montefiore and its iconic restaurant are back, and back with a bang.
“The phone does not stop ringing. It’s crazy,” said general manager David Wartenberg, who added that they have started to get bookings for the summer from abroad, when tourists will hopefully be allowed to return.
The clientele was once about 90% foreign visitors. Today, as locals fill it up, it’s the exact opposite. And honestly, that’s the attraction. The setting is classic. The vibe is very urban Tel Aviv chic.
The hotel is located on Montefiore Street in the heart of Tel Aviv, close to swank Rothschild Boulevard and bustling Allenby Street. My companion and I dropped off the car with the valet, (who remembered my name throughout my stay) and entered the salmon-hued building to check in.
Ours was a room one floor up that boasted a balcony overlooking a street-side patio. Spacious and bright, the rooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling books in multiple languages, a cappuccino machine and a black marble bathroom stocked with Bulgari bath products and robes and slippers.
Fresh water in a glass decanter is just an example of the little details that make this small hotel so special.
“It is really this personal touch,” GM Wartenberg said. “Guests will be wowed from the level of details we go into. If we remember that you like a short espresso, in the morning the team will know that Mr. Smith likes Americano with milk on the side. And I think it is easy to do it when you have 12 rooms. It means that I as the GM need to know all the guests.”
Let’s face it, the Montefiore boutique hotel is a hotel based and focused around an amazing restaurant that serves French cuisine under a Vietnamese spell. In fact, the restaurant and hotel share the same lobby and reception desk, not to mention the jazz music in the background.
The stylish urban hotel doesn’t have a pool or spa or any large reception hall. That you can find in other hotels in Tel Aviv. Its virtue is its location, style and vibe. In a nutshell, the Montefiore is a perfect place for experiencing the city and then crashing.
By 8 p.m., the place is packed. There are fewer tables than before corona to create a healthy distance and the staff all wear masks. But there’s a definite buzz in the air as the glasses clink and barmen shake cocktails. The dress code is as eclectic as the city itself, from slick city suits to black jeans and tight T-shirts, from elegant gowns to floral dresses. It was a well-groomed crowd.
After cocktails we toil over the mouth-watering menu, changed daily by chef Barak Hason. My companion and I opt for a variety of appetizers, including pork and shrimp-filled spring rolls that we wrap in endive and dip in a thick curry sauce.
For the main course I pass on the bacon-wrapped pork chops and choose the seared wild sea bass fillet smothered in a crab bisque on a bed of tortellini. From the international wine list we choose an Italian rosé that lasts us through sumptuous desserts of raspberry pie, chocolate and whiskey tart and a creamy mille-feuille.
(My advice: Don’t fill yourself with the freshly baked buns and breadsticks, and always save room for desserts)
The restaurant shuts the kitchen at midnight, but the crowd usually doesn’t thin out till after 1 a.m. And here’s the best part for us: All we had to do was get our bloated frames back to our room upstairs, where we digested our meal on the balcony watching the Tel Aviv night life buzzing below.
In the lobby the following morning, Wartenberg comes up to me and smiles and asks, “Arieh, did you feel the atmosphere here last night?”
There was definitely a great vibe, a sense of joy and intimacy and the low murmur of something special. Not sleazy, but classically visceral. The gourmet dishes, flowing wines, cocktails and sweet desserts are among its best kept secret.
That said, the Montefiore is also renowned for its breakfast, which is usually very popular, but for now is restricted to just the guests. It’s not the typical Mediterranean spread you find in most Israeli hotels. No. This is classic, with each table getting its own basket of freshly baked pastries and breads, individual salads and of course, custom-cooked eggs and bacon on the side.
The R2M group that owns the Montefiore boasts its own kitchen, supplying its Tel Aviv gastronomic institutions with fresh baked goods daily.
Wartenberg said the Montefiore weathered the coronavirus pandemic well, keeping on most of their trained staff, which he said was key to their hospitality.
“It is nice to host the locals. They have a big thirst for experience because everyone was at home for a year. But we are really looking forward to tourists coming back,” he said.
Staying at the Montefiore hotel, he claims, is a classic Israeli urban experience.
“The ambience created by the people here is something very natural and not forced, which touches on Israeli character that is very open and warm,” he remarked of his multi-lingual staff.
“You cannot take this place and copy paste it somewhere else. We have a common denominator of people here who are intelligent and caring and warm and this is what guests need. And diners need. They need attention. They need to see passion in your eyes and we are passionate.” 
A stay at the Montefiore hotel is not exorbitant, but not cheap either: about NIS 1,200 a room mid-week, not including VAT if you are an Israeli citizen. And dinner too is pricey, about NIS 600-800 for a couple. Still, demand is heavy and anyone fortunate to book a room will be in for a lovely Tel Aviv urban experience.Tel Aviv in 1924 was booming. With a population of some 25,000 people, houses were being completed at a rate of two a day. The gorgeous three-story building that is home to the Montefiore Hotel was built in an eclectic architectural style in that year, just before the no-nonsense Bauhaus style mushroomed across the city. And that’s nice because this preserved edifice oozes a colonial flair with its large European-style windows and balconies outside, while inside its dark wooden floors, pressed-tin ceilings, and plush leather-cushioned seats shaded by palms conjure up a bygone era.

A dozen years ago, this became the first boutique hotel in the city that doesn’t sleep. Together with its chic restaurant, it became the place to see and be seen by Israelis and international tourists alike.
But while it never really shut its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, this past year has seen it maneuvering to survive. At one point it was renting out its 12 rooms on a long-term basis to locals.
But now the Hotel Montefiore and its iconic restaurant are back, and back with a bang.
“The phone does not stop ringing. It’s crazy,” said general manager David Wartenberg, who added that they have started to get bookings for the summer from abroad, when tourists will hopefully be allowed to return.
The clientele was once about 90% foreign visitors. Today, as locals fill it up, it’s the exact opposite. And honestly, that’s the attraction. The setting is classic. The vibe is very urban Tel Aviv chic.
The hotel is located on Montefiore Street in the heart of Tel Aviv, close to swank Rothschild Boulevard and bustling Allenby Street. My companion and I dropped off the car with the valet, (who remembered my name throughout my stay) and entered the salmon-hued building to check in.
Ours was a room one floor up that boasted a balcony overlooking a street-side patio. Spacious and bright, the rooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling books in multiple languages, a cappuccino machine and a black marble bathroom stocked with Bulgari bath products and robes and slippers.
Fresh water in a glass decanter is just an example of the little details that make this small hotel so special.
“It is really this personal touch,” GM Wartenberg said. “Guests will be wowed from the level of details we go into. If we remember that you like a short espresso, in the morning the team will know that Mr. Smith likes Americano with milk on the side. And I think it is easy to do it when you have 12 rooms. It means that I as the GM need to know all the guests.”
Let’s face it, the Montefiore boutique hotel is a hotel based and focused around an amazing restaurant that serves French cuisine under a Vietnamese spell. In fact, the restaurant and hotel share the same lobby and reception desk, not to mention the jazz music in the background.
The stylish urban hotel doesn’t have a pool or spa or any large reception hall. That you can find in other hotels in Tel Aviv. Its virtue is its location, style and vibe. In a nutshell, the Montefiore is a perfect place for experiencing the city and then crashing.
By 8 p.m., the place is packed. There are fewer tables than before corona to create a healthy distance and the staff all wear masks. But there’s a definite buzz in the air as the glasses clink and barmen shake cocktails. The dress code is as eclectic as the city itself, from slick city suits to black jeans and tight T-shirts, from elegant gowns to floral dresses. It was a well-groomed crowd.
After cocktails we toil over the mouth-watering menu, changed daily by chef Barak Hason. My companion and I opt for a variety of appetizers, including pork and shrimp-filled spring rolls that we wrap in endive and dip in a thick curry sauce.
For the main course I pass on the bacon-wrapped pork chops and choose the seared wild sea bass fillet smothered in a crab bisque on a bed of tortellini. From the international wine list we choose an Italian rosé that lasts us through sumptuous desserts of raspberry pie, chocolate and whiskey tart and a creamy mille-feuille.
(My advice: Don’t fill yourself with the freshly baked buns and breadsticks, and always save room for desserts)
The restaurant shuts the kitchen at midnight, but the crowd usually doesn’t thin out till after 1 a.m. And here’s the best part for us: All we had to do was get our bloated frames back to our room upstairs, where we digested our meal on the balcony watching the Tel Aviv night life buzzing below.
In the lobby the following morning, Wartenberg comes up to me and smiles and asks, “Arieh, did you feel the atmosphere here last night?”
There was definitely a great vibe, a sense of joy and intimacy and the low murmur of something special. Not sleazy, but classically visceral. The gourmet dishes, flowing wines, cocktails and sweet desserts are among its best kept secret.
That said, the Montefiore is also renowned for its breakfast, which is usually very popular, but for now is restricted to just the guests. It’s not the typical Mediterranean spread you find in most Israeli hotels. No. This is classic, with each table getting its own basket of freshly baked pastries and breads, individual salads and of course, custom-cooked eggs and bacon on the side.
The R2M group that owns the Montefiore boasts its own kitchen, supplying its Tel Aviv gastronomic institutions with fresh baked goods daily.
Wartenberg said the Montefiore weathered the coronavirus pandemic well, keeping on most of their trained staff, which he said was key to their hospitality.
“It is nice to host the locals. They have a big thirst for experience because everyone was at home for a year. But we are really looking forward to tourists coming back,” he said.
Staying at the Montefiore hotel, he claims, is a classic Israeli urban experience.
“The ambience created by the people here is something very natural and not forced, which touches on Israeli character that is very open and warm,” he remarked of his multi-lingual staff.
“You cannot take this place and copy paste it somewhere else. We have a common denominator of people here who are intelligent and caring and warm and this is what guests need. And diners need. They need attention. They need to see passion in your eyes and we are passionate.” 
A stay at the Montefiore hotel is not exorbitant, but not cheap either: about NIS 1,200 a room mid-week, not including VAT if you are an Israeli citizen. And dinner too is pricey, about NIS 600-800 for a couple. Still, demand is heavy and anyone fortunate to book a room will be in for a lovely Tel Aviv urban experience.
The writer was a guest of the hotel and restaurant.


Tags Tel Aviv food hotel food in tel aviv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by