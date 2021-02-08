The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Alexey Navalny odyssey is about keeping Russia in a cage - opinion

While the repressive power of intimidating, poisoning, and imprisoning Alexey Navalny comes from the Kremlin, perhaps the more decisive power is anchored in the Russian minds.

By ARTIOM HILDEBRANDT  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 22:13
RUSSIAN OPPOSITION leader Alexei Navalny, who is accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, inside a defendant dock during the announcement of a court verdict in Moscow, Russia earlier this month. (photo credit: REUTERS)
 February 2, 2021 marked one of the most shameful days in modern Russian judicial history. After being poisoned with a chemical nerve agent by the Russian security service FSB, the opposition leader Alexey Navalny was sentenced on fabricated charges to serve 3.5 years in a labor camp. As the verdict was delivered, rumors surfaced that the ruling elite actually seeks to incarcerate him for decades.
The Russian poet Igor Guberman once wrote, “Sitting in prison, I felt that the country in all its vastness is an immense prison cell.” In 1979 Guberman was arrested and sentenced to five years in a labor camp on trumped-up charges. Shortly before, in 1975 Discipline and Punish was published. Whether he read it or not, Guberman knew how to make Michel Foucault’s work poetically his own. 
While the repressive power of intimidating, poisoning, and imprisoning Alexey Navalny comes from the Kremlin, perhaps the more decisive power is anchored in the Russian minds – the normalizing, invisible power, in what Foucault described as “the disciplinary power… [that] is everywhere and always alert; it functions permanently and largely in silence.” 
In the case of Navalny, it is much more than about himself. It’s about creating discipline within the Russian mind. It’s about creating an invisible cage to demonstrate to the Russian people that they are nothing but 18th-century serfs – though better educated and better fed than their predecessors. Correspondingly, in his speech in court, Navalny said, “The main thing in this whole trial isn’t what happens to me. Locking me up isn’t difficult. What matters most is why this is happening. This is happening to intimidate large numbers of people. They’re imprisoning one person to frighten millions.”
And it does not necessarily require a lot of violence – though the pictures of peacefully demonstrating children who were beaten up by security services in Moscow and all across the country were truly shocking – but by creating a precedent through a popular politician such as Alexey Navalny, people [should] just learn to discipline themselves and behave in ways expected from them. 
In the past, dictatorships tended to imprison and kill a million people. Think of Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution in China. Or the Great Terror under Josef Stalin in the Soviet Union. This is the past. Today, dictators need to imprison only a handful of people every once in a while, kill a few of them, and with full government media control broadcast it a million times on TV, radio and the Internet.
In the West, some have already gotten used to it. Others believe it’s just a Netflix reality show. At our convenience, we can turn off the news and get busy with other things. But this is a reality of millions of people. Why should we care about the future of the Russian people? There’s a simple reason after all. Wouldn’t it be short-sighted and also selfish of us to think only of our own freedom? Could we – after what we have experienced – really be free as long as we do not also want to stand up for the freedom of other people? 
While we can provide moral support, the ultimate sacrifice must come from the Russian people themselves. Do the Russian people have the courage to break out of their Foucauldian cage? 
Navalny closed his speech with the words, “I want to say that there are many good things in Russia now. The very best are the people who aren’t afraid – people who don’t look the other way.”
Long live a free and democratic Russia!
The writer, a German citizen, worked on the “Justice for Sergei Magnitsky” campaign and international campaigns to free Russian political prisoners such as Mikhail Khodorkovsky. He has advised the German and European parliaments on issues ranging from foreign affairs to monetary and economic policy. He is a summa cum laude postgraduate alumnus in government at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy in Israel and a regular contributor to publications such as The Jerusalem Post, Israel Hayom, Brussels Times and Globalo.


