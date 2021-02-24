The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The arbitrary, dangerous practices of Israel's rabbinical courts - opinion

Women need a safe and clear exit strategy from a broken marriage; whether abusive or not.

By JUDITH GARSON DJEMAL  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 22:18
SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago. (photo credit: FLASH90)
SHIRA ISAKOV (right) arrives earlier this week for a Beersheba court hearing of Aviad Moshe, who tried to murder her in Mitzpe Ramon a few months ago.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
 Yom Ha’aguna is marked on Taanit Esther. In Queen Esther’s days, the genocide of the Jews seemed inevitable, yet the actions of one woman and her guardian changed the course of history.
Today, the agonizing and often life-threatening plight of agunot and mesoravot get feels inescapable. In Shira Isakov’s highly publicized case, her spouse attempted to murder her and then decided, from jail, that he would deny her a get. It was only the efforts of the media and Mavoi Satum that forced the rabbinical court to pressure him to grant the get.
Liana Hazan was almost murdered by her husband months before Shira. Unlike Shira, before the attempted murder, Liana had been to the rabbinical court to attain her get. Enraged by her attempts to leave, her husband slashed her all over with a boxcutter. Against all odds, Liana survived. Her husband is now in jail and for the past six months has refused to give Liana a get. Since there is no public pressure, the rabbinical court is in no rush to force the issue. In fact, one judge keeps asking Liana if the only reason she wants to divorce her spouse is because he tried to murder her! These cases, as well as those of countless, faceless women highlight the arbitrary, incomprehensible and dangerous practices of the rabbinical courts. 
Successive governments have given the rabbinical court free rein over women’s lives; thousands of women and their families are affected by the often inexplicable and callous decisions handed down in these courts.
The Rabbinical Courts Jurisdiction (Marriage and Divorce) Law of 1953, and before it the status quo, determined that the state-run rabbinical courts have a monopoly over marriage and divorce. However, it cannot mean, as it does today, that the courts are not held to account. Traditionally, the interpretation of Halacha (Jewish Law) is a process where new understanding builds upon and deepens previous knowledge and judgment. Throughout the ages, rabbis have grappled to find solutions to the problem of aginut. Yet, in the 21st century, the state-run rabbinical courts believe that attempted murder is not reason enough to present a woman her get without her husband’s consent. We have created a lawless, stagnant and unsupervised system that upholds stringency for stringency’s sake on the back of the beatings and the attempted murders of women. 
Seventeen years ago, in the film, Mekudeshet, the rabbinical judge tells one of Mavoi Satum’s clients that the knife her then-husband had threatened her with was used by him “only to take advantage of her naivety,” whatever that means. Today, Liana’s case highlights that nothing has changed in their attitudes. 
THERE ARE rabbis in the system who are courageous and just, but they are silenced. 
In 2014, in a groundbreaking and detailed ruling, a bench of brave rabbinical judges led by Rav Uriel Lavi in Safed handed a get to X, another of Mavoi Satum’s clients. X was a young mother, who had been an aguna for seven years, following a motorcycle accident, which left her husband in a permanent vegetative state. Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef condemned the decision. Unlike his father, the late Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who was known to have annulled marriages to save agunot, Yitzhak Yosef moved to reverse the get. Mavoi Satum successfully appealed to the Supreme Court to stop the repeal.
A large proportion of rabbinical court judges in Israel seem to be divorced from moral reasoning. Not only are they not versed in the nuances of interpretation, which rabbis have been famous for throughout the generations, they renounce the basic tenets of justice and compassion which are so central to Jewish law. Someone should remind these venerable rabbis that halacha does not allow ignorance as a defense. Indulging the husbands and allowing them to use get refusal as a tool to continue to abuse their “wives” and families is deadly and dangerous. The onus is on them.
Women need a safe and clear exit strategy from a broken marriage; whether abusive or not. The Israeli government must provide that avenue as well as implement a system of checks and balances in the rabbinical courts. The Israeli government has more than doubled the budget of this seemingly untouchable institution from NIS 25 million in 2009 to NIS 58 million in 2019. The government condones and encourages the rabbinical courts’ actions, ignoring the dire consequences for women.
The question is why does the State of Israel allow it? Why is it a compliant partner? As shocked as everyone is by domestic violence, there is no protected escape route. Women in abusive relationships know that if they dare step out, they will not only be subjected to increasing abuse by their spouses, but they will be subjected to years of state-sanctioned, rabbinical abuse. 
The status quo should not mean that bullies can run wild; the status quo should not mean that legal decisions are based on cruel and twisted versions of halacha; the status quo should not mean that women return home to be stabbed or slashed by their husbands. It is about time that the Israeli government intervenes.
Just as the police have oversight bodies combating the misuse of power and secular judges have disciplinary tribunals, the Israeli government must ensure the oversight mechanisms in the rabbinical courts are implemented efficiently and effectively. In addition, a government-supervised task force should be set up to investigate and select the range of halachic solutions that can be implemented to protect every woman who chooses to divorce. 
As we approach our fourth election in two years, we should stop and think about our values as a society. We do not want to mourn the next victim of abuse. Let us demand justice and protection for women and elect a government that is willing to protect all its citizens. 
The writer is a co-founder of MavoiSatum, the organization at the forefront of the struggle for agunot and mesoravot get. The opinions expressed are her own.


Tags rabbinical court domestic violence divorce aguna agunot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by