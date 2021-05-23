The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

In the meantime, the futile argument concerning the symmetry or asymmetry between attacks by Arabs against Jews and by Jews against Arabs inside Israel, continues.

By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF  
MAY 23, 2021 20:44
A GAZA CITY building housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera is hit by Israeli missile strikes on May 15. (photo credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)
A GAZA CITY building housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera is hit by Israeli missile strikes on May 15.
(photo credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)
The current round of military operations between Israel and Hamas appears to be at its end – at least temporarily. Like all previous operations of its kind, it has been a totally asymmetric battle. 
While Hamas and Islamic Jihad shot more than 4,500 missiles and rockets in the general direction of Israeli residential areas (only around 240 actually hit buildings – the rest were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, fell in open spaces, or within the Gaza Strip), and made unsuccessful attempts to penetrate Israel and target military installations Israel intercepted Hamas missiles and rockets, and attacked – mostly by means of air strikes – 6,500 strategic targets designed to destroy Hamas and Islamic Jihad military infrastructures and capabilities, including 100 kilometers of strategic underground tunnels (the so-called “Metro”).
Since Israeli forces did not enter the Gaza Strip, and no Palestinian fighters managed to cross the border into Israel, it has been a military operation without any face-to-face fighting, even though numerous members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were killed in the course of Israel’s air strikes, in which numerous civilians were unfortunately also killed, including children. Israel suffered 12 civilian casualties (three of them foreigners), and a single Israeli soldier was killed by an anti-tank rocket.
Hamas’s goals in its attacks, in addition to its desire to punish Israel for its conduct concerning the Arab residents of Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods in east Jerusalem from which Palestinians are being evicted, and with regard to recent events around and in al-Aqsa Mosque, were apparently to gain prestige and influence in the Palestinian political arena in the West Bank, despite the cancellation of the general elections that were to have taken place there last Saturday; to gain influence over the issue of al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount compound; and to try to undermine the chances of coexistence between Jews and Arabs in Israel.
Israel’s goals in the operation were to cause severe, long-term damage to Hamas and Islamic Jihad military capabilities, and to return Israel’s deterrence vis-à-vis Hamas, which has eroded in the seven years since Operation Protective Edge, all this with the intention of returning peace and calm for at least several years.
Since the goals of each of the sides were asymmetrical and totally unrelated to each other, both sides might well attain their goals. What will not be achieved as a result of this operation is improvement of the living conditions in the Gaza Strip in return for its demilitarization. Some say that the only way to achieve this is for Israel to reoccupy the Gaza Strip for a certain period of time, which it is currently unwilling to do. Needless to say, Hamas rejects this equation out of hand.
In the meantime, the futile argument concerning the symmetry or asymmetry between attacks by Arabs against Jews and by Jews against Arabs inside Israel, continues.
Last Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai presented to local authorities in Lod and Ramle a plan that envisions using drones and cameras to crack down on unrest in mixed Jewish-Arab communities where violence has erupted. However, a statement that Shabtai made on the occasion resulted in Public Security Minister Amir Ohana pouring his wrath out on him. 
“From my perspective,” Shabtai had said, “anyone who was involved in the riots in the mixed cities, is a terrorist,” adding that there were terrorists on both sides, and that “the police shall bring all the terrorists to justice.” Ohana’s reaction was, “An outrageous statement by the commissioner should not have been made. The policy is to act firmly against the terrorist rioters. There is and was no symmetry.
Yes, also the few [Jews] who attacked Arabs, shall be treated harshly. But from this to ‘two sides,’ there is a very long distance.” MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) called for Shabtai to be fired.
IN MY COLUMN last week, I agreed that there is no symmetry between the basic experience and existence of Jews and Arabs in this country, and between the condition of Jews and Palestinians in general, and added that the fact that there have been more Arab rioters than Jewish ones involved in the current outburst of violence in mixed Israeli cities does not change the fact that there are terrorists on both sides, and that they all constitute a threat to peaceful coexistence.
A terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist, and even though there is no agreed definition of the word, it usually involves acts of violence of various sorts, including the use of unconventional means, against civilians – either targeted or coincidental – outside the framework of an outright military confrontation, with the intention of intimidating the victims, and frequently of causing them physical harm, and even death. The goal of the terrorist can be to achieve some political, religious, nationalist, revolutionary or even criminal goal, but can also result from temporary, circumstantial anger and frustration, based on a background of hatred and racism.
Nevertheless, one is left with the proposition that “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter,” which is probably why many Israelis find the mere suggestion that Jews too can be viewed as terrorists in the Arab-Israeli conflict as being outrageous. 
The problem is that these very same people are equally outraged at the suggestion that Arab terrorism in general, and Palestinian terrorism in particular, is viewed by most Arabs and Palestinians as a legitimate means in the national struggle of a people who have no state and no army, in confronting a people with a state, a very powerful army and the means to control the everyday lives of its members (i.e. the Palestinians) and their destiny.
A week after the 1977 elections, I joined Lord Nicholas Bethell, who was working on his book, The Palestine Triangle: the struggle between the British, the Jews and the Arabs, 1935–48, in an interview he held with MK Yitzhak Shamir (this was shortly before he was appointed speaker of the Knesset, and four years before he succeeded Menachem Begin as prime minister), on the days he had served as one of the leaders of the Stern Group. 
Bethell pointed out to Shamir that the Stern Group had been a terrorist organization, just like the Palestinian organizations in 1977, which Shamir did not deny, explaining however that the Stern Group used to select its targets individually, and that unlike the Irgun, avoided terrorist attacks that resulted in random victims. 
“It was the only way we could operate,” he said, “because we were so small. For us it was... the question of an idea, an aim that had to be achieved. We were aiming at a political goal.”
Shamir was not insulted by the suggestion that he had been a leader of a terrorist organization. However, I have no doubt that if he were still living today, he would have condemned the current Jewish hoodlums in Israel who have chosen to take revenge for Arab attacks on Jews by attacking random Arabs using the same terroristic means used by the Arab hoodlums, and would not view them as “comrades in arms.”
I also believe that Shamir would not have chosen to condemn the current police commissioner for viewing and treating both groups equally.

The writer was a researcher in the Knesset Research and Information Center until her retirement, and recently published a book in Hebrew, The Job of the Knesset Member – An Undefined Job, soon to appear in English 


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas islamic jihad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by