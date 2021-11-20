The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Labor Party and Histadrut hinder progress - opinion

As the only national labor union in Israel, the Histadrut is able to promote its socialist political agenda, and has consistently opposed efforts to modernize the country.

By MOSHE DANN
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 16:54
HISTADRUT CHAIRMAN Arnon Ben Dor speaks at a news conference at the Finance Ministry earlier this month. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
HISTADRUT CHAIRMAN Arnon Ben Dor speaks at a news conference at the Finance Ministry earlier this month.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Histadrut controls many aspects of the government and the state. It represents about 80% of all government employees, and large sections of workers throughout the economy. It claims about 80,000 members in the State Employees Union, about a quarter of a million members in the Histadrut HaMaof, which includes government institutions, HMO Clalit, banks, insurance and investment companies, and claims 800,000 members in all of its unions.
The Histadrut once owned and controlled many companies, but was forced to sell-off many of them when the government moved from a socialist to a greater free enterprise economy. The Histadrut invested the profits from these sales, but the details are not public. For a while they used pension and insurance funds, but these were so badly managed that they went bankrupt. This scandal has never been investigated. That’s not surprising since the investigators would be union members.
An example of the Histadrut’s questionable finances is the Zim Shipping Services which was owned by the Histadrut and the government until it was privatized in 2004. It was bought by Sammy and Yuli Ofer’s Israel Corporation for only $100 million which drew criticism because of the low price. No one knows what side deals were made; the Histadrut has a close connection with the Israel Corporation.
The Histadrut controls large parts of Israel’s basic infrastructure, its educational system, and its military-industrial complex. Although less powerful than it was, the Histadrut and its political arm, the Labor Party, which symbolizes the social-cultural left, still has significant influence in Israeli society and politics. The kibbutz movement which began in 1909 and now claims 270 collectives in addition to moshavim, is an important Zionist symbol of settling the Land of Israel. For leftists, however, this symbol is controversial.
As the only national labor union in Israel, the Histadrut is able to promote its socialist political agenda. It explains, for example, why government offices are often inefficient. Getting a job requires union membership, not necessarily competence; it’s mandatory, not voluntary. The Histadrut has consistently opposed efforts to modernize the country, for example in making our ports and railway system more efficient.
Educational institutions, especially those of higher learning – including Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and University of Haifa – and think-tanks associated with them are controlled by leftists and the Labor Party and via Israel’s teacher’s union and teacher education, are controlled by the Histadrut.
Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David addresses a press conference, March 10, 2020 (credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David addresses a press conference, March 10, 2020 (credit: HISTADRUT SPOKESPERSON)
Why should someone who wants to work be forced to join the Histadrut? Why in fact do we need the Histadrut at all?
Many in the Defense Ministry and civilian administration are leftists. This explains why they go out of their way to destroy tents of kids on hilltops, homes of Jews in settlements, the yeshiva in Homesh, etc. It explains why Arabs from Palestinian Authority areas A and B are allowed to build in Area C (under Israeli rule) and why Bedouin are building illegally throughout Israel.
As part of the coalition government, the Labor Party protects the Histadrut and promotes its socialist agenda, allied with the extreme leftist Meretz Party, despite a lack of popular support. In addition, most of Israel’s media support the Labor Party’s leftist agenda.
It’s surprising, therefore, that despite its economic and political power, there has been no serious examination or critical analysis of the Labor Party and the Histadrut. Why is this neglected?
Israeli workers, like all Israelis, should be respected and protected against abuse, but the Labor Party’s support for a Palestinian state and its opposition to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria jeopardizes the State of Israel and undermines Zionism.
The author is a PhD historian and journalist in Israel.


Tags Histadrut Zionism Labour party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by