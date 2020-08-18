The UAE deal heralds a new era for Israel

In a historic move, the United Arab Emirates reached a deal with Israel to normalize relations. Brokered by the Trump White House, the plan seeks to increase interactions between the two nations gradually. In return, Israel, for the moment, will pause talks on annexation. The announcement holds the potential to change Mideast politics drastically. Many people believe that countries such as Bahrain and Oman will be next to normalize ties with the Jewish State.Abraham Accords” reflect a massive shift in the Israel policy debate. When President Donald Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, former Obama officials and “experts” came out of the woodwork to announce the death of the US and Israel’s ability to negotiate in the region. Not only were these predictions wrong, but we are also witnessing the most significant advancement of Middle East relations in my lifetime.Tighter ties with the UAE open the door for Israel to pursue relations with Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Having strong relationships with the major of the Gulf Cooperation Council tells the Arab world that Israel is here to stay. Recognition in the Gulf is paramount for any two-state solution discussions. The Palestinian cause for too long has relied on Arab states to threaten Israel’s existence. By telling the Palestinians that “from the river to the sea” is not an option, they can either come to the table or maintain the status quo.Detractors, while unfortunate, were to be expected. The Palestinian Authority labeled the agreement “disgraceful” and a betrayal of the Palestinian cause. The PA’s statement clarifies what we already knew: They have no interest in a two-state solution. The PA seeks a weakened Israel surrounded by enemies, and this agreement shows that their dream is dead.Last year in Ramallah, I met with Elias Zananiri, vice chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Committee for Interaction with the Israeli Society. Much to Zananiri’s credit, he was honest when he told me, “Our weakness is the source of our power,” and “Israel’s military might is their weakness.” Palestine knows the hand they are playing, do not be fooled.WITH LEBANON and Syria functionally out of commission, Turkey and Iran led the anti-UAE/Israel charge. These two should come as no surprise. Iran preaches daily in favor of Israel’s death, and Turkey called for the liberation of Haram al-Sharif (Dome of the Rock) last month.The detractors that are the most upsetting come in the form of Europe and former Obama officials. The European Union was relatively silent on the milestone deal. Any European nation that did comment on the achievement found a way to connect it to Palestine. It should be enough that Israel will be more secure following this deal. Not everything regarding Israel needs to be within the backdrop of a two-state solution. Former Obama national security advisor Ben Rhodes pointed out that he believes this deal only strengths the status quo. His assessment completely ignores that no one wants more of the status quo. Israel has a right to be safe without fear of rockets from Gaza or threats of a second Holocaust.For too long we have been told that regional security will only come when Israel makes concessions. We are in a new era, one in which regional security will lead to negotiations, not the other way around. The US recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, moved the embassy to Israel’s capital, and told the world that Israel would not be trifled with. Time after time, experts said these moves would result in new levels of destruction. In reality, for the first time, we are debating which Gulf country will become Israel’s newest ally. It is no longer a question of if other nations will follow the UAE’s charge but rather which ones and when.Any actor who says a more secure Israel makes a two-state solution less viable never believed in a genuine two-state solution. Israel’s existence is a light to the world and an announcement to it that Jews will never again beg for safety. Israel has never asked for another nation to fight its wars. Israel will never seek permission to do what it is needed to ensure that “never again” actually means never again. We have entered a new era. We should refuse to look backward.The “
The author is the western regional vice chair for the College Republican National Committee.
