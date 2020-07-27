The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tisha Be’av and Jewish historical consciousness

Ironically, many hoped this Tisha Be’av would be a time when Israeli law and sovereignty would be applied to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

By MOSHE DANN  
JULY 27, 2020 20:27
THE SECOND Temple, model in the Israel Museum, 2008. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Tisha Be’av is not only a day of collective mourning for national tragedies, the destruction of the First and Second Temples; we also mourn the loss of Jewish sovereignty and Jewish civilization in the Land of Israel, and our expulsion from our homeland. It is a day dedicated to our historical consciousness as the Jewish people, an awareness of exile – galut – and paradoxically, our survival as a people and our return to our homeland.
Ironically, many hoped this Tisha Be’av would be a time when Israeli law and sovereignty would be applied to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Sadly, there are some – including former IDF commanders and officers, and former Israeli diplomats – who are opposed to that expression of Israeli sovereignty.
Some have expressed their support for those who deny the right of Jews to live in what they called “occupied Palestinian territory,” and support a PLO/Hamas state led by terrorists. Galut is not only about where one lives, but a state of mind. It is a denial of who we are as the Jewish people, and our purpose in the world.
As a result, they have torn the fabric of Israeli society, created disunity and encouraged the enemies of Israel and the Jewish people. That is exactly what led to the downfall of Jewish sovereignty two millennia ago. And what do they propose? A Palestinian state dedicated to Israel’s destruction.
While we mourn tragedies that were inflicted on the Jewish people in the past, we cannot ignore the tragedy of the Oslo Accords which empowered PLO terrorists and their supporters. Failure to understand the dangers of what occurred as a result – the “Second Intifada” that led to the murder and wounding of thousands of Israelis, and ongoing incitement and terrorism.
Despite that, the accords are supported by many in the international community, especially the European Union, many European countries, and many in UN agencies, such as the International Criminal Court. As recently has been revealed, they support the PLO, Hamas, and designated terrorist organizations, such as the PFLP. Many have expressed their support for Iran, and its proxy, Hezbollah.
Although it is clear that a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would pose an existential danger to Israel, those who oppose extending Israeli sovereignty remain committed to a “two-state-solution” that has been rejected by the Arab and Muslim world.
The reason is simple: Recognition of Israel and especially its rights in Judea and Samaria would mean defeat. It would mean that the century-old struggle against the Jewish people in Eretz Yisrael was in vain, and a failure.
The disaster of the Oslo Accords – led by the Labor Party – is an ongoing tragedy. Appeasing terrorists does not work and believing that they will one day change and embrace peace is insane. Why, then, do some Israelis and some Jews continue to pursue a path that is irrational?
That is what we should remember this Tisha Be’av, and every day. It is what historical consciousness is all about.
Tisha Be’av reminds us of terrible slaughter and destruction that engulfed the Jewish people. Jewish survival, however, triumphs, and that is what Israel represents. There will not be, with God’s help, another Holocaust. We will not only endure, we will prevail.
The author is a PhD historian and journalist in Israel.


