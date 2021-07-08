The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Top VCF expands headquarters in Kfar Saba complex

Southern Israel Bridge Fund manages investments in Israeli start-ups in a variety of areas amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 8, 2021 21:02
An artistic rendering of the future O-TECH Complex. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An artistic rendering of the future O-TECH Complex.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 SIBF venture capital fund is expanding its Israeli headquarters, located in the O-TECH Kfar Saba complex, to a total area of 2,000 sq.m. in a 20-year, NIS 38 million deal.

Since its establishment in 2020, it has invested in 35 Israeli technology companies.
The fund’s successes include Nano-x Imaging, which is traded on Nasdaq with a value of more than $1.5 billion; and Dotz Nano, which is traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and has seen a tenfold increase in value since SIBF’s investment in the company.
The fund also led investment rounds in the public company Bonus BioGroup, which is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The fund was established by Or Ben Shoshan, who has 16 years of experience in managing venture capital investments and serves as SIBF’s managing partner.
The O-TECH project is a new complex for hi-tech, biotech and international companies, which includes three office buildings, a recreation, entertainment and catering center with an area of over 100,000 sq.m. The value of the project is approximately NIS 800 million.
It was established by Oshira, the real estate arm of SK Group, owned by businessman Samy Katsav. The project also includes a 5,000 sq.m. nature park with seating areas throughout.
Golan Dotan, CEO of Oshira, said the company is pleased with the business development in the complex and the expansion of SIBF’s headquarters, which is alongside leading companies such as SodaStream, AstraZeneca, Finastra, Regus, Novo Nordisk, Next, Segment and Aitech Systems.


