The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UN SDGs: We must help local communities implement the goals - opinion

The breadth of the goals is commonly adopted to a degree because some people can see their own principles reflected in them.

By YOSSEF BEN-MEIR  
JUNE 16, 2021 20:54
WOMEN PLANT an olive tree in the Marrakech-Safi region of Morocco.WOMEN PLANT an olive tree in the Marrakech-Safi region of Morocco. (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH ATLAS FOUNDATION)
WOMEN PLANT an olive tree in the Marrakech-Safi region of Morocco.WOMEN PLANT an olive tree in the Marrakech-Safi region of Morocco.
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH ATLAS FOUNDATION)
The United Nations Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) are aspirationally universal, addressing globally relevant issues with earnest objectives. Despite the profound good that they represent, fundamental problems exist with the goals. They lack being prescriptive, even to the extent of not explicitly aligning with what we know is essential to sustain the purpose: local people’s participation.
Related, the process of how the 17 SDGs were conceived was not based upon the totality of needs expressed by local communities worldwide. As a result, the people whose lives the goals are meant to improve remain largely unaware of them while, at the same time, they need to feel vested in order to utilize the 17 as helpful guides for action.
Part of the goals’ character is their global applicability in a vast diversity of contexts, including that of a pandemic. Given our endless cultural variety, it is difficult to prescribe an approach that can be appropriate and effective in all situations. However, without some instruction for means of accomplishment, the goals might seem to be detached visions rather than actionable objectives.
To advance implementation, nations need to identify approaches that transcend localities and individual goals. While they are global and universal, the goals are to be carried out at the community level. Therefore, decentralizing decision-making and management to the beneficiaries promotes the primary cross-cultural factor that leads to sustainable development – being people’s participation.
The goals should be adapted to the conditions of localities involving locally-led research and data gathering that allow for variation in culture, politics, environments, etc. Such ethnographic methodologies and participatory research help illuminate local conditions from the people’s own perspectives. Through this group analytic process, community members are in an improved position to identify viable projects that extend directly from their self-described needs.
The goals’ universality is generally positive: people can see themselves reflected in the goals because they touch all aspects of life and reflect commonly-held ideals. However, that does not then completely equate to people’s willingness to accept the goals as motivational or as an actionable framework. The inspiration for their investment in implementing the goals is tied to the degree to which they participated in the goals’ design and development.
IN SHORT, the breadth of the goals is commonly adopted to a degree because some people can see their own principles reflected in them. For others, however, the means of conception matter; a lack of emotional connection to the goals can hinder their use as an applied benchmark. The goals are most deeply absorbed when local participation delivers its conception, or even now reconception, if it may be helpful for the sake of wider global public incorporation.
Another guide that the UN may promote that will assist nations’ fulfillment of the SDGs is the encouragement of multiple goals being realized by single development initiatives. We find the following example in Morocco, but it is also indicative of socioeconomic and environmental conditions of life around the world.
In many societies and cultures, fruit tree agriculture is traditionally within the male’s domain of production. Unfortunately, evaluations have shown that when agricultural projects are implemented without the full integration of women, the revenue and benefits generated typically stay within men’s control, and the indirect benefits such as the promotion of women’s literacy and their growth opportunities remain unfulfilled. Therefore, the integration of women from the outset including building their capacities – such as confidence, self-belief, and their own agricultural ideas for change – results not only in greater gender equality (SDG 5), but also enhanced food security (SDG 2), adaptable water and environmental management systems (SDG 6), education (SDG 4), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12) and reducing poverty (SDG 1).
In fact, sustainable development is significantly a function of the extent to which multiple needs and interests are met, proportionately encouraging the initiatives to endure and benefit the people. The UN should therefore regularly endorse multifaceted development to accomplish wide-ranging outcomes by any one local community or regional project and in so doing fulfill not only the goals but also the very basis for success.
Just as the 17 SDGs are fully relevant across societies and nations on Earth, so too are guiding principles for their implementation. People’s participation in development should be emphasized whenever the fulfillment of SDGs is espoused. The populace of the world decides the path of growth, and therefore decentralization is necessary for most all places, in some form and degree. Finally, if partnerships to meet community needs enhance success, more beneficial outcomes emerge and more groups will remain steadfast to see them continue. The SDGs and their emblem or preamble ought to say as much. In doing so, they will not just be an embodiment of where we collectively need to go, but also how all of us may consider how to get there, thus being fully indicative of or commensurate with the SDGs themselves. The where and what are not enough, and unto their own, are not as energizing as they can be without the how that is defined in a manner relevant to each collective of people.
The writer is president of the High Atlas Foundation in Morocco.


Tags United Nations international morocco
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Bennett family’s grace trumps its rivals’ gracelessness

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by