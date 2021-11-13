The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

UNRWA still remains possibly the most human rights abusing institution funded by the international community.

By ITAMAR MARCUS
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2021 16:19
PALESTINIANS LINE wait to receive food aid from an UNWRA distribution center in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip in March. (photo credit: FADI FAHD/FLASH90)
PALESTINIANS LINE wait to receive food aid from an UNWRA distribution center in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip in March.
(photo credit: FADI FAHD/FLASH90)
Donor countries will be gathering on Tuesday in Brussels hoping to raise $800 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to run Palestinian refugee camps. But is funding UNRWA a wise investment for the donor countries? And even more important, is funding UNRWA good for the Palestinians?
There has been a lot of negative news about UNRWA. The United States and others are demanding that UNRWA fix its schoolbooks and guarantee that UNRWA schools will no longer hide terror tunnels. Certainly, these demands are valid.
However, what is not being addressed is that even if UNRWA fixed all these problems, UNRWA still remains possibly the most human rights abusing institution funded by the international community.
This year the US has already given UNRWA $318m., and prior to the Trump administration, the US was the largest donor to UNRWA. During the eight years of the Obama administration, for example, the United States gave UNRWA over $2 billion. What did the United States get in return for this investment?
According to UNRWA, the number of refugees increased during the Obama years from 4.6 million to 5.3 million – a rise of 700,000 refugees. The $2b. investment by the US did not rehabilitate even one refugee. Instead, every $2,857 corresponded to one new refugee. When adding in the many billions contributed by other countries, the total waste is enormous. In addition, the core UNRWA budget since Obama’s first year has risen from $545m. to $806m. today. UNRWA is a nursery for growing refugees and a bottomless pit for international money. The fundamental problem with UNRWA is not its terror links; the fundamental problem with UNRWA – is UNRWA itself.
PALESTINIAN STUDENTS attend class in an UNRWA-run school at al-Fari’ah refugee camp in the West Bank in April. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)PALESTINIAN STUDENTS attend class in an UNRWA-run school at al-Fari’ah refugee camp in the West Bank in April. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
Looking at UNRWA’s history shows this even more clearly. UNRWA was established in 1949 when approximately 726,000 Arabs (according to UN figures) who had been displaced during Israel’s War of Independence were put under UNRWA’s care. Incredibly the number has grown today to 5,700,000 across 58 camps. By refusing to resettle the original refugees, UNRWA intentionally turned a limited problem into permanent misery, both for those actual refugees and the 5.5 million people who were born refugees. Possibly, the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians was the creation of UNRWA. UNRWA is the real Palestinian Nakba (catastrophe).
It didn’t have to be this way. A few months after UNRWA was created, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) was opened to help all other refugees. UNHCR describes its success: “During our lifetime (since 1950) we have helped well over 50 million refugees!” The contrast is extraordinary. UNHCR has resettled millions of refugees in the same period that UNRWA didn’t resettle even one, but imposed refugee status on millions of children, some born as long as 72 years ago. Every child has the right to be born into freedom, but UNRWA has trampled those human rights over five million times. Funding UNRWA is not only a waste of limited international resources but is funding an organization that is fundamentally a human rights abuser.
In a shocking admission of the political agenda behind UNRWA, PA Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani recently told UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini how the PA sees UNRWA in an online article from Al-Quds on October 27. “Majdalani emphasized the necessity of protecting UNRWA not as an institution that provides services to the refugees, but rather because it is a political symbol of the refugees’ right of return,” the article reads.
UNRWA is not intended to help the refugees but to preserve them as refugees serving the PA’s goals. The world saw a tragic example of the PA’s ideology during the Syrian civil war. Palestinians in refugee camps were being killed and Israel offered to allow them into PA areas on the condition that they be taken off the UN refugee lists. Shockingly, Mahmoud Abbas refused. The PA preferred that they be killed as refugees than live as free people in the PA areas. Estimates are that as many as 4,000 camp residents were killed during the fighting.
As a supreme international priority, something must be done to save the 5.7 million victims of UNRWA, and there is a solution. The UNRWA infrastructure must be closed and the administration of all their camps must be transferred to UNHCR – free of the dictates of the PA. UNHCR will be tasked with solving the problem as opposed to UNRWA whose task has been to perpetuate the problem. UNHCR will go to Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the PA areas with the mandate to take the chains off the refugees and give them freedom.
UNHCR will use its billions of dollars to train them, create jobs and give them homes in the countries where they were born and lived their entire lives, where they must be granted full citizenship. Countries that refuse to resettle their fellow Arabs must be ostracized by the international community and denied international aid until they agree. Instead of chaining an additional 100,000 new refugees every year, hundreds of thousands, and eventually millions can be resettled every year until all the political refugees are freed.
UNRWA as the PA’s “political symbol” does not fit the world’s values or serve the interests of those suffering in the prisons of UNRWA. Disbanding UNRWA and having UNHCR resettle these chained people is a human rights imperative. If the international community allows UNRWA to continue, by 2030 there will be seven million refugees, and by 2050 probably 10 million or more. Every day another 274 children are born into UNRWA’s 58 prisons. Every year another 100,000 children are denied their freedom. It is immoral to allow UNRWA to exist even one extra day.
The writer is director of Palestinian Media Watch. His book ‘Deception,’ co-authored with Nan Jacques Zilberdik, was acclaimed by Robert Bernstein, the founder of Human Rights Watch, as “one of the most important books you handle in your lives.” He was recognized as being among the world’s “top 100 people positively influencing Jewish life or the State of Israel,” by ‘The Algemeiner.’


Tags Human rights Palestinians unwra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by