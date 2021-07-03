The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UNWRA donors needs to do more to stop incitement and promote peace

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which was specifically commissioned to solve the Palestinian refugee crisis, serves to only perpetuate and praise terrorism.

By BENJAMIN BRENT  
JULY 3, 2021 15:55
PALESTINIAN STUDENTS attend class in an UNRWA-run school at al-Fari’ah refugee camp in the West Bank in April. (photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN STUDENTS attend class in an UNRWA-run school at al-Fari’ah refugee camp in the West Bank in April.
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict exists to the detriment of both sides. While peace with our neighbors has always been the goal, this does not stop mistrust and, in some cases, hate, from being directed at the other side. Toward the end of high school, Israeli children discuss not which university they want to get into, but which unit in the army. This is a sad reality that has plagued Israeli society since before its founding.
The consequences of the conflict are felt no less in the West Bank or Gaza where, heartbreakingly, the presence of Israeli security forces is both traumatizing and necessary. Since Israel built its security wall as a needed response to the fervent wave of Palestinian terrorism in the Second Intifada, innocent Palestinians have paid the price.
The world acknowledges the hardships both sides live with as a result of the conflict, and routinely call for a peaceful, long-term solution. What they ignore, however, is the role the school curriculum – that they fund and that indoctrinates Palestinian children to hate and violently resist the “Jewish Zionist Occupation” – plays in serving as one of the largest obstacles to peace.
An unpublished report by the European Union analyzed more than 150 textbooks and teacher’s guides used from 2017-2020. The findings shed light on tropes commonplace within Palestinian curriculum, such as the glorification of terrorists and promotion of blatant antisemitism. For example, the report found “a conscious perpetuation of anti-Jewish prejudice, especially when embedded in the current political context.” 
In another example, Dalal al-Mughrabi, a Palestinian woman who was involved in a 1978 bus hijacking that resulted in the murder of 38 Israelis, 13 of whom were children, is repeatedly portrayed as a prime example of female empowerment. It is important to note that these textbooks were created and are being taught by educators whose salaries are funded directly by the EU. Sadly, these are far from the only example of this type of hate-filled education that is funded by the West.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which was specifically commissioned to solve the Palestinian refugee crisis, serves now only to perpetuate it through publishing its own education materials that casually erase Israel from its maps and routinely praise terrorism. 
UNRWA’S DONORS, which in the past have primarily been EU member states, not only enable this type of harmful education but encourage it through their funding. While the administration of US President Joe Biden does plan on resuming agency funding of around $250 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently confirmed that the transferring of this aid will be contingent on educational reform. While this is a good step, it is doubtful to result in change while the rest of the world continues to fund the organization without regard to what it teaches Palestinian children.
Some other examples are even more horrifying. An internationally funded kindergarten in Gaza holds a simulation approximately every year in which its five-year-olds dress up as terrorists from the Palestinian Islamist Jihad terrorist organization. The children pretend to kidnap and murder an Israeli soldier and Jewish Israeli civilian to the applause of an audience made up of parents, school faculty and others.
How can Israelis and Palestinians create peace when this is what’s being taught? The problem, however, reaches beyond the educational system. Terrorists are glorified on a societal level, with schools, streets and sports fields often named after the most successful shahids (“martyrs”). The Palestinian Authority’s “pay-for-slay” scheme directly and unabashedly encourages terrorism, just this month paying $42,000 to the family of a terrorist who killed two Israelis and injured the wife and two-year-old child of one of the victims. 
To illustrate the depth of this, about half of the $693 million the PA received as foreign aid in 2017, some $345 million, was paid as stipends to terrorists and their families. While the PA is the one writing the checks, the world is responsible for stocking its bank accounts. How can the world call for peace yet turn a blind eye to what its funding is supporting?
It should be clear that there is no chance for peace when hate is ubiquitous in the Palestinian education system. It should also be intuitively understood that there is absolutely no incentive for the Palestinians to make these necessary changes when the status quo is being handsomely funded by a myriad of countries, international governmental organizations and NGOs. It is a complete oxymoron to advocate for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while at the same time funding curricula and policies that promote violence. If the world truly supports peace, then it must put its money where its mouth is.
The writer is a former commander in the IDF, a current student at IDC Herzliya, and a policy fellow for The Pinsker Centre. 


Tags Palestinian Authority incitement Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by