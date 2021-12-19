The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We need you to take back Israel's story - opinion

The anti-Israel haters are hell-bent on vilifying Zionism and ultimately destroying Israel through their false narrative and delegitimization campaign. We cannot afford to lose the battle.

By ELISHEVA AARONS
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 10:27

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2021 10:28
An anti-Israel protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Times Square in New York City. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
An anti-Israel protester holds up a sign during a demonstration in Times Square in New York City.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
“Why is Israel carrying out apartheid against the Palestinians?”
I am sure you have encountered a statement that resembles this question plenty of times.    
Often when Israel supporters are presented with this sort of question, they find themselves unsure of the best way to answer. So they remain silent.
But the problem is that this silence creates a vacuum that raging antisemites fill with attacks on Jews at an LA restaurant, on a Jewish man walking down a street in Manhattan, and numerous BDS resolutions on college campuses.
If Israel’s detractors continue to fill the space left by our silence then things can get worse.
UK lawyer Trevor Asserson once said that his greatest fear is that, “the democracies of the West and in particular America will get to such a pitch in terms of their attitudes towards Israel that it is simply politically not viable to be seen in any way to be supporting Israel.”
If this happens, Asserson warned, “we are finished.”
And while many Israel advocacy groups work non-stop to promote the truth, it's often the one-on-one conversations that will change someone's mind.
The anti-Israel haters are hell-bent on vilifying Zionism and ultimately destroying Israel through their false narrative and delegitimization campaign. We cannot afford to lose the battle for public support, and we need every voice to help win the battle.

So how do we respond when faced with these absurd accusations?    

David Olesker, founder and director of the Jerusalem Center for Communication and Advocacy Training (JCCAT), explains that the key to winning the war is by controlling "conceptual frame."
Conceptual framing is where you define the parameters of a discussion  and frame an issue with only what you deem relevant and omit everything else. When you’re in control of the conceptual frame, you're most likely in control of the outcome of the discussion.
These Israel-haters have embedded in much of the world’s perception that Israel is the aggressor, and the Palestinians are the victims. And if only Israel would go away, all the problems in the Middle East would disappear.
Thus, any conversation about Israel always starts with the Jewish State at fault. This makes it difficult to change anyone's mind because they've bought into the accepted framing of the conflict.
This false narrative is believed over the truth and facts because anti-Israel activists wrap their lies in an emotional story of oppression and victimhood. To the uninformed, that’s always more appealing than objective statistics and data .
Olesker offers techniques to “obtain and maintain the conceptual frame” and change people's accepted version of reality.               

Firstly, arm yourself with the facts.

There are myriads of videos, websites, and resources where you can get accurate information that will help to distinguish the truth from the lies.

Start the conversation.

Initiate a dialogue and set the agenda before the other side does. Instead of waiting for someone to ask about the lie of "Israel’s apartheid policies," begin a conversation with someone about the Jewish state’s rich diversity and inclusivity. 
Don't respond to questions filled with false assumptions. Instead, start your own answer with laying down the basis of your own argument.  Don't answer why Israel isn't carrying out offensive policies against the Palestinians. Point the question back to them and have them explain the real Palestinian suffering happening in Lebanon and Jordan, where Palestinians are discriminated against in almost every part of life, but no one cares because Israel cannot be blamed for it.     

Tell a story.

A personal, relevant tale is much more compelling than a list of dry numbers and facts. Instead of explaining why Israel has specific security measures, for example, share a story about when an Israeli soldier stopped a murderous terrorist at a checkpoint and saved dozens of innocent civilians.
When Israel supporters control the conceptual frame, the antisemites and Israel haters will have no choice but to back down, and as Olesker says, they’ll be forced to “lose sleep over how to answer us."

Don’t take Israel’s standing in the world for granted.

While our adversaries have failed multiple times to distort and vilify the extraordinary Zionist story, we all need to make sure that they’ll never succeed. 
Elisheva Aarons is the digital director for United with Israel. As a dynamic and perceptive digital marketer, Aarons creates and implements successful strategies to promote the truth about Israel.


Tags hasbara Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miss Universe: Israel has no time for PR amid Omicron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by