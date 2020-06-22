The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What a difference three years makes – or not

I wish I could have watched this sacred place flourish and grow in parallel with my daughter. Her development is on target; the Kotel’s has fallen far behind.

By YOCHI RAPPEPORT  
JUNE 22, 2020 22:18
MEMBERS OF the Women of the Wall movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall last year. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MEMBERS OF the Women of the Wall movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayers at the Western Wall last year.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Our sweet daughter, Golan, just turned three. Golan, very symbolically, was born on Rosh Hodesh Tammuz. The day after, while I was struggling to nurse my new daughter, I was watching a different conflict: Women of the Wall’s Rosh Hodesh prayers. It was a particularly challenging prayer gathering, accompanied by extreme violence – extreme even in terms of our opponents. I remember looking at my two-day-old child and promising her that I would do anything for her not to face these same battles.
Unbeknownst to us when we were at the Kotel, within hours Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would announce that he was calling off the Kotel Agreement, which we had negotiated for more than three years and was voted in by the Knesset on January 31, 2016.
Three years have passed since the cancellation. During this same amount of time, I have savored the joy of watching Golan grow. How she went from rolling from place to place, to crawling, to standing for the first time, and on to walking and running. How she learned to smile, graduated to eating solid foods and began to speak. She already has developed quite a personality. She insists on wearing dresses she can twirl in and loves to hear stories. For three years now, I’ve woken up every morning and have rejoiced in the joy that is her, Golan.
Golan’s birthday reminds me of how much she has grown and changed, but it also reminds me of something else that has not developed or flourished.
Since the Kotel Agreement was canceled, ultra-Orthodox extremists have been scheming to monopolize the holiest site in Judaism, which is supposed to be a place for all Jews. Yeshiva students swarm Robinson’s Arch, the area designated in the agreement for liberal prayer, erecting mechitzas (partitions) so that they can have an acceptable prayer atmosphere for their prayer style. And in July 2018, an ancient stone fell from the wall in the liberal section and there has been no attempt at repair. The area remains undignified, with no suitable improvements having been made.
Women of the Wall, along with Diaspora Jews, have become increasingly disappointed in the Israeli government’s lack of action. If only the ultra-Orthodox extremists understood that improving the Kotel site would benefit all Jews, including them. More visitors would come to the Kotel, knowing that there was a site at which they could pray according to their personal expression and feel more deeply connected to our tradition and our homeland.
I wish I could have watched this sacred place flourish and grow in parallel with my daughter. Her development is on target; the Kotel’s has fallen far behind.
Women of the Wall stands resolute that all Jewish people in Israel and worldwide have a place here in the Jewish state. That is why we continue this battle after more than three decades. We direct our energy toward a time when the Kotel offers a comfortable space and respect of individual worship and reflects the acceptance of all Jewish streams.
We joyously celebrated Golan’s big day. She blew out her candles, and I, too, made a wish. I wished to be a free Jew in our homeland.
The writer is the CEO of the Women of the Wall.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Western Wall kotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by