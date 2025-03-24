Oslo Accords official admits failure, retains hope for Israeli-Palestinian peace - interview

Ofer Bronchtein, French President Emmanuel Macron’s Envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, is visiting Israel once again these days. Born In Beersheba, he now spends his time in Paris in service of the French government.

He described his role as an envoy for the relationship between the Israeli and Palestinian people, which he says is a very bad and difficult one nowadays, yet still existent. “Israelis don’t want to hear about to hear about Palestinians, and Palestinians don’t want to hear about Israelis” he notes, as Israeli forces are expanding the renewed operation in Gaza.

Bronchtein sees his identity as mainly a Jewish one, even within the multitude of various European ones, which he says amalgamate into a singular “European identity”, but defines his view of Judaism as a universal one - one that values life above anything else - and is not afraid to admit the conflicts he feels exist with other interpretations of Judaism.

In service of Israel

Bronchtein recalls the time he worked for PM Izhak Rabin in promoting the Oslo accords, sharing his involvement in bringing an Israeli Delegation to meet Yasser Arafat in Tunis. He recounts the relationship between Rabin and Arafat, the trust the latter had to the former and frustration following Rabin’s assassination. Rabin’s killing had the Oslo process derailed, per Bronchtein.

In retrospect he sees the failure of the Oslo accords following Rabin’s assassination and ensuing terror attacks launched at the time by Hamas. “The big mistake of Oslo, was that the vision was short term instead of asking what is going to happen 20 years from now’” he stipulates. Another mistake he points out is the supposed gradual change through a timely plan and the areas division (now known still as areas A, B, and C) - “we should have put it all on the table, all the issues on the table - resolve all of it once and for all”.

And yet, Bronchtein still thinks it could have been possible. He explains that the goal was to have people from both sides be friends and involved in each other’s lives as good neighbors. In the vision he outlines, the goal of Oslo was to have Israelis make Palestinian friends, that would come to their homes for Passover and vice versa for Ramadan - “It’s not the reality, and it’s very sad” Bronchtein says. YITZHAK RABIN (credit: YAACOV SAAR/GPO)

Thinking outside the box

Bronchtein became Advisor to President Macron in 2020, stating he has outside the box thinking. He sees himself as an immigrant, not a diplomat, who seeks the positives of bringing people together through the umbrella of Europe.

Even after admitting to the failure of Oslo, he doesn't see any other solution but the two-state one, but he does pose the question of what state it will be - to Bronchtein, the matter of a Palestinian state is not a question of territory, but bringing pride to the Palestinians, independence and liberty. A man to wisely choose words, he frequently picks the word "dignity" in that context.

Bronchtein stipulates that even Hamas did not think Israel’s response would be “so radical” and he regrets that the people of Gaza are suffering for it. And yet, he sees that there is mutual responsibility to find a solution, and says that disagreements frequently arise in conversations both with his Israeli friends as with his Palestinian ones.

Bronchtein does not shy away from differences, on the contrary, he even says he visited Israeli settlements and has friends who are settlers. He clarifies that he wants to meet both Israelis and Palestinian from all walks of life, for one single reason - give him an idea, an idea for peace. And ideas he got.

Peace Differently

Bronchtein recalls how after the turmoil of Rabin’s assassination and terror attacks, he worked with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996 to form a forum of Israeli and Palestinian parliamentarians and says it was fantastic. Now he sees a new opportunity to ignite a new initiative.

Bronchtein brings up his idea for the day after the war, he calls it “Peace Differently.”

“There are better chances to succeed than ever” he says. As the war end, both societies will end up licking their very deep wounds, and the October 7 massacre and its repercussions will be remembered as they will change the entire mechanic of the Middle-East, not only the Israeli-Palestinian one, he emphasizes.

Regarding the topic of a two-state solution post October 7, the French president’s envoy says that a Palestinian state should not be seen as gifting the Palestinians anything after the attacks. Bronchtein wants Israelis to look at their own interests together with the other side’s. Further, he disagrees with the assumption the US President Donald Trump doesn’t want a two-state solution and believes that people may still be surprised by Trump.

For Bronchtein, the most painful thing looking at the situation is the dehumanization each side does to the other. In his perspective, that is the cause of each side’s reason to treat the other badly. He says he understands the sorrow and pain for the death they’ve experienced in the past 35 years, which in turn translates to lack of empathy today as he recounts telling a Palestinian friend about the impact of October 7.

In Bronchtein's view, wallowing in the failures of the past 100 years won’t change the future of the two people, he wants elected officials to think about the following generations -the need to create a community. Bronchtein wants them to sit at the table, and resolve issues. He says to not choose weapons anymore, as to him, the main enemy of all people are poverty and ignorance. Jerusalem Post's Zvika Klein speaks to Ofer Bronchstein, French President Emmanuel Macron’s Envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian Affairs (credit: screenshot)

Racism is Racism

Bronchtein criticized the invitation of far-right parties from Europe to the conference for combating antisemitism hosted by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. He says that the people behind the nice faces in the far-right parties are the same hateful people.

Bronchtein says that the supposed support of Israel must not be a justification to give them support. Further, he criticizes the Jews who vote for far-right parties based on their hatred of Muslim people, and says that after Arabs, those parties will come after the Jews and Roma. “People who are intolerant are intolerant, and racism is racism” he exclaims, and he is also critical of some of the left European parties in their attempt to appease and pander to the Muslim vote, just as the far right ones try to do the same with the Jewish vote.

Bronchtein end with saying that he is concerned with what is happening with Israeli society. He says that he does not have a "miracle of a response” and that people have to find a way to live together. In Bronchtein’s view, a good neighboring relationship is needed first, and peace may come later - “we can do it. We the Jews have values, so have to promote them”.