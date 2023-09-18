How can you recognize mental health issues in babies?

In the second episode of Ask the Doctor, Dr. Uri Yatzkar, head of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Center at the Ziv Medical Center, and Dr. Tali Bretler Zager, head of the Inpatient Adolescent Psychiatric Unit at Ziv, discuss:

How you can recognize signs of mental health issues in infants and toddlers

Why early intervention is crucial to treat mental health among children and teenagers.

How COVID impacted young people’s mental health.

About Ask the Doctor

Ask the Doctor seamlessly connects everyday health concerns with the remarkable medical expertise of Ziv Medical Center in Safed. Join Prof. Salman Zarka and his team of doctors as they navigate the healthcare landscape. In each episode, we delve into diverse health topics. From mental health trends to innovative cancer care, our mini podcast series offers fresh insights. Beyond education, Ask the Doctor celebrates Ziv Medical Center's groundbreaking research, treatments, and patient stories, showcasing their unwavering dedication to community well-being. Tune in for three enlightening discussions that empower your health journey.

