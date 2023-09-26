What are the new technologies revolutionizing cancer treatment?

In the third episode of Ask the Doctor, Prof. Jamal Zidan, an oncologist at the Ziv Medical Center, discusses:

The most innovative treatments that have emerged in the past few years.

How biological therapies are changing the way breast cancer is approached.

The incredible potential of immunotherapy

How medical professionals from different fields are successfully cooperating to beat cancer.

About Ask the Doctor

Ask the Doctor seamlessly connects everyday health concerns with the remarkable medical expertise of Ziv Medical Center in Safed. Join Prof. Salman Zarka and his team of doctors as they navigate the healthcare landscape. In each episode, we delve into diverse health topics. From mental health trends to innovative cancer care, our mini-podcast series offers fresh insights. Beyond education, Ask the Doctor celebrates Ziv Medical Center's groundbreaking research, treatments, and patient stories, showcasing their unwavering dedication to community well-being. Tune in for three enlightening discussions that empower your health journey.

