Searching for meaning in a post-October 7 Pesach

As the night sky of the Middle East lit up with a deadly barrage of drones and missiles being shot down – halting Iran’s genocidal intent in its tracks – it was clear to all that this war has never been about Gaza or the Palestinian cause. There is something much bigger at play.

In this video, South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein explains how the Pesach seder provides a frame of reference for understanding Iran’s recent attack, October 7, and the vicious antisemitism that has awoken across the globe – unlocking the mystery of Jewish history and the secret of Jewish identity.

>> Watch additional episodes by Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa: https://www.youtube.com/@chiefrabbigoldstein

Referring to current events, Chief Rabbi Goldstein argues that Pesach is the key to making sense of our world amidst the utter bewilderment and shock Jews have experienced since October 7. The barbaric attacks themselves. The Iranian bombardment. The massive surge in global antisemitism. Israel’s ongoing demonization. The global obsession with the Jewish state.

In the video, Chief Rabbi Goldstein presents a framework of the meaning of the turbulent times we live in, and to give Jews in Israel and the diaspora a sense of purpose and direction amidst the chaos and uncertainty; a theory of Jewish identity that informs Israel’s national security, but also explains Jewish destiny and identity to a new generation of Jews asking burning questions.

“Let this Pesach be a watershed moment for all of us. Let us rediscover the clarity, understanding, moral vision and spiritual memory that we need to navigate this post-October-7 world.”

>> Watch additional episodes by Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa: https://www.youtube.com/@chiefrabbigoldstein