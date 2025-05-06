Good for the Jews? Inside Christian Zionism: The Rise of Antisemitism

On the third episode of the Good for the Jews podcast, hosts Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Zvika Klein, editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post, are joined by Ambassador David Friedman and Michele Bachmann Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University. They discuss the rise of antisemitism and how Christian support for Israel continues to be strong.

In discussing the rise of antisemitism today, the Ambassador stated, "I don't believe it's because of the war in Israel, but I do believe that the war in Israel was the spark that facilitated the antisemitism." He expanded on this saying, "This, to me, is a uniquely bad period of time for the Jewish people in terms of the hatred against them around the world. "

From the world of academia and government, Dean Buchmann explained that, "Government and academia are facilitators. They can be facilitators for antisemitism. They can be facilitators against antisemitism […] and we're seeing that in academia here in the United States."

The continued relationship between Jews and Christians today

Both Ambassador Freidman and Dean Buchmann emphasized the importance of understanding the Bible and the historical connection between Jews and Christians.

The Ambassador explained, "We have different pathways to the same place, but they all begin with the idea that that God's will is fulfilled by the restoration of the Jewish people in the land of Israel."

Dean Buchmann added that the mainstream view among Christians is, "We're more excited than ever about standing with Israel […] And our role, again, is to bless, because that's what God calls us to do, to bless."

The Good for the Jews podcast is a joint project between The Jerusalem Post and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.