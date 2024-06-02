The Invisible Wound: Living With PTSD

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel, Dr. Shiri Ben-David, Hadassah Medical Organization's chief psychologist, discusses how post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can affect individuals who have experienced traumatic events as well as those close to them.

Some 500,000 Israelis have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the October 7 Hamas attack, says Dr. Shiri Ben-David. This figure does not include those Israelis who are suffering but may not have a diagnosis.

Roughly 20 percent of individuals exposed to trauma develop PTSD, and Dr. Ben-David outlines symptoms of PTSD, such as sleep difficulties, concentration issues, irritability, and anger. She explains that younger individuals, those with lower socioeconomic status, or those with previous trauma experiences are more susceptible to PTSD.

Israel does not have a disproportionately high number of people with mental health disorders compared to other Western countries, according to Dr. Ben-David. However, there is a striking deficiency in mental health care providers.

Since October 7 and the opening of the Gandel Rehabilitation Center, Jerusalem's largest and most comprehensive physical and mental health healing facility, Hadassah has been working on hiring more staff and providing psychological services to people harmed or displaced by the massacre. Ben-David says the best way the community can help people with mental disorders is to integrate them into society.

"Social support is one of the major protective factors against mental deterioration in all kinds of mental disorders," she notes. "Being supportive is one of the best things we can do if we want people with cognitive disabilities to be part of the community."

