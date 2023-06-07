Live from NYC: AI, your health and the taste of 3D-printed fish

Live from the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Maayan Hoffman, Deputy CEO of Strategy and Innovation, brings listeners an inside look at some of the most critical developments in Israeli tech.

She talks about artificial intelligence in the health sphere with Brachie Sprung, chief communications officer & head of investor relations for aMoon Fund; Aryeh Myers, senior paramedic and liaison with the international relations department for Magen David Adom; and Amir Elichai, founder, CEO and chairman of Carbyne.

Health 2023 represents the shift from robots to medicine that is more predictive, preventative and personalized as AI revolutionizes biology. Sprung says that "doctors who use AI will replace doctors that don't" in the coming years.

Hoffman also talks with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis about the future of Israeli food tech.

They chat about the taste of the world's first-ever 3D-printed, ready-to-cook fish fillet using animal cells grown in a laboratory and why Israel is investing so much in food technologies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Steakholder Foods in Rehovot on April 19, 2023. (Credit: Haim Zach/GPO)

Finally, Hoffman and co-host Zachy Hennessey reflect on the Annual Conference and share a little about their own diet choices in the era of sustainability.

