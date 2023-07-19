Can 'ice bricks' be a solution for a cooler future?

The world is hot - including Israel. So, in this week’s episode of Inside Israeli Innovation, Maayan Hoffman and Zachy Hennessey talk about managing extreme weather.

Hoffman interviews Nostromo Energy, a Jerusalem-based pioneer in thermal energy storage solutions. The company’s modular IceBrick system uses solar energy to charge and store clean energy as ice during daylight hours to cool the water in air conditioning systems. According to the company, it reduces the cost of electricity for cooling by 50% and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 200 metric tons annually.

Then, she talks to Amos Porat, head of climatic services at the Israel Meteorological Service, to learn more about why the country (and the world) is experiencing these heat waves. Hoffman asks: Can climate change ever be reversed?

Finally, Hennessey takes a slight detour and offers listeners a small taste of Faddom.com, which makes on-premise cloud infrastructures with continuous, automatic updates in as little as 60 minutes. They talk about the challenges facing cloud-based tech companies and how they are working to overcome the high cost of hosting data on the cloud.

About Inside Israeli Innovation

Israel is the Start-up Nation, the Scale-up Nation, the Unicorn Country. Join Maayan Hoffman, Jerusalem Post Deputy CEO - Strategy & Innovation, and Zachy Hennessey, JPost Business Correspondent, for their analysis of the most critical Israeli tech innovations. In each episode, they’ll highlight a new tech trend, discuss the latest innovation news and interview at least one of Israel’s most promising companies. So if you like to know what’s on the cutting edge, this Jerusalem Post show is for you.

Listen here, on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.